September 26, 2026

Our Frankenstein releases ‘Jealous God’ single and video ahead of ‘Comedy’ EP

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 26, 2026

Our Frankenstein released the single and video “Jealous God” on 25 September 2026, ahead of the EP “Comedy.”

Our Frankenstein releases 'Jealous God' single and video ahead of 'Comedy' EP
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Gothic industrial metal band Our Frankenstein released the single and music video “Jealous God” on 25 September 2026. The release comes ahead of the band’s forthcoming EP, “Comedy,” for which no release date has been announced.

Related newsOur Frankenstein to support Psyclon Nine on 'Gods Not Here' US tour, promoting 'Magnum Spire Hotel'

“Jealous God” draws on the gnostic belief that reality is controlled by a malevolent demiurge, Yaldabaoth. The song and its video set that figure’s wrath against real-world catastrophe, in a style the band’s own release materials describe as satire. The video also poses a question of its own: if human fate rests with the powers that be, what changes if ordinary people hold the crown instead.

Watch ‘Jealous God’ by Our Frankenstein

Pablo Salamone shot the video. Ryan Laney directed and edited it. Side-Line named Laney in 2023 as the singer behind Our Frankenstein’s “Illuminate,” making “Jealous God” a video the band’s own frontman directed.

“Jealous God” streams on Spotify. Our Frankenstein posts additional material on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, and keeps a release archive at ourfrankenstein.com.

Our Frankenstein’s ‘Comedy’ EP and the ‘3 C’s’ trilogy

“Comedy” is the second entry in a planned three-EP cycle the band calls the “3 C’s.” The first, “Cinema,” arrived on Bandcamp on 26 June 2026 with four tracks: “Cinema,” “Caro” (featuring Kyd Barrett), “Portal” and “Body Snatcher.” No tracklist, format or release date has been confirmed yet for “Comedy.”

About Our Frankenstein

Our Frankenstein formed in Orange County, California, in 2013, drawing on both cinema and the gothic music scene. The band’s current lineup is Ryan Frankenstein on vocals, Ivan Vermillion on keyboards, Nick Chase and Sam Sandoval on guitars, and Joseph Straza on bass.

Side-Line has covered the band’s singles and EPs since 2023, including “Illuminate” and “Judas Dance,” a single about recovering from betrayal that paired with a video shot by Dazecraft Media and Futureframe Productions at the Glass Slipper Palace in Los Angeles. The single “Kerosene” followed on 3 January 2025, addressing how media coverage of mass violence serves institutional agendas without helping victims.

Those singles led into the album “Magnum Spire Hotel,” released in April 2025 and produced, mixed, mastered and co-written by Psyclon Nine frontman Nero Bellum. Our Frankenstein supported Psyclon Nine on the “Gods Not Here” US tour promoting that album in early 2026. The band then opened its “3 C’s” EP trilogy with “Cinema” in June 2026, and now follows it with the “Jealous God” single ahead of “Comedy,” the trilogy’s second EP.

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