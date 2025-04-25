Trentemøller remixes The Cure for ‘Mixes Of A Lost World’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Danish electronic artist Trentemøller contributes a remix to “Mixes Of A Lost World”, The Cure’s forthcoming remix album scheduled for release on June 13, 2025. His chosen track is “And Nothing Is Forever”.

“A few months ago, I got a pretty wild email,” said Anders Trentemøller. “Out of nowhere, I see ‘Robert Smith’ in my inbox. As a massive fan of The Cure, I almost fell off my chair. But sure enough… it was actually Robert Smith, writing to me directly, asking if I’d be up for remixing a track from the new Cure album ‘Songs Of A Lost World’.”

Trentemøller’s remix of The Cure’s “And Nothing Is Forever” is officially titled “And Nothing Is Forever (Trentemøller Rework)” on the forthcoming remix album “Mixes of a Lost World”. The remix appears as track 19 on the album’s 24-track listing of the deluxe 3CD and 3LP formats.

You will not find Trentemøller’s rework on the standard 2CD and 2LP versions which contain a selection of 16 tracks. ​You can order all versions here.

About The Cure’s ‘Mixes Of A Lost World’

The release was conceived and compiled by Robert Smith. The new remix collection from 2024’s “Songs Of A Lost World” features further remixes from Paul Oakenfold, Orbital, Daniel Avery, Meera, Âme, Danny Briottet & Rico Conning, Daybreakers, Four Tet, Mental Overdrive, Cosmodelica, Sally C, Gregor Tresher, Omid 16B, Anja Schneider, Shanti Celeste, Mura Masa, Craven Faults, JoyCut, Chino Moreno (of Deftones), Ex-Easter Island Head, 65daysofstatic, The Twilight Sad, and finally Mogwai.

The Cure will donate all royalties to “War Child”, at least €1,20 per physical product sold and €1,20 per download will be donated. War Child is a registered charity in England and Wales.

Tracklist:

CD1

I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold “Cinematic” Remix) Endsong (Orbital Remix) Drone:NoDrone (Daniel Avery Remix) All I Ever Am (Meera Remix) A Fragile Thing (Âme Remix) And Nothing Is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix) Warsong (Daybreakers Remix) Alone (Four Tet Remix)

CD2

I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix) And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix) A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix) Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix) Warsong (Omid 168 Remix) Drone:NoDrone (Anja Schneider Remix) Alone (Shanti Celeste “February Blues” Remix) All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)

CD 3 (Deluxe Only):

I Can Never Say Goodbye (Craven Faults Rework) Drone:Nodrone (JoyCut ‘Anti-Gravitational’ Remix) And Nothing Is Forever (Trentemøller Rework) Warsong (Chino Moreno Remix) Alone (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix) All I Ever Am (65daysofstatic Remix) A Fragile Thing (The Twilight Sad Remix) Endsong (Mogwai Remix)

May 2025:

May 16 – Stuttgart, Germany – About Pop Festival

May 17 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat

May 18 – Caen, France – Le Cargo

May 19 – Lille, France – L’Aéronef

May 20 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornrosje

May 21 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

Summer 2025:

July 13 – Berchidda, Italy – Time In Jazz

July 17–19 – Göta, Faroe Islands – G! Festival

August 15 – Le Juch, France – Chez Hubert Festival

August 16 – Saint-Malo, France – La Route Du Rock

About Trentemøller

Trentemøller is the solo project of Copenhagen-based composer and producer Anders Trentemøller. He debuted with “The Last Resort” in 2006, a release that brought him international acclaim. His discography includes the albums “Into the Great Wide Yonder”, “Lost”, “Fixion”, “Obverse”, and “Memoria”. Known for weaving post-punk, shoegaze, and cinematic electronica into cohesive soundscapes, he performs with a live band and has toured extensively across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Australia.

In addition to original works, Trentemøller has remixed and collaborated with artists such as Depeche Mode, Low, Savages, and now The Cure. His music is released through his own imprint, In My Room Records.

Trentemøller has a history of sonic experimentation. In December 2015, he premiered a unique sound project based on audio captured from melting icebergs, transforming environmental data into musical forms.

