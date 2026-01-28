Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Belgian ritual industrial project This Morn’ Omina will release the new album “Insha” on 23 February 2026 as a CD and digital co-release between Cyclic Law and Zazen Sounds. The record appears as a limited edition compact disc in a 6-panel digisleeve (300 copies) and as a digital download.

“Insha” is the first new full-length studio album by This Morn’ Omina in five years, following “The Roots Of Saraswati” (2021) on Dependent. The new material was created in close collaboration with Konchong-Gyaltsen of Nam-Khar.

Musically, “Insha” links the project’s early ritual trance and tribal industrial work with the more structured, rhythm-driven approach of its Dependent era. The album centres on dense percussion, layered drones and vocal textures, arranged in long-form pieces. You can check out a teaser video for “Insha”, with visuals by Jacqui Moon, right below.

“This Morn’ Omina Insha” appears as an eight-track album with a total running time of 49:43.

<a href="https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/album/insha" rel="noopener">Insha by THIS MORN' OMINA</a>

About This Morn’ Omina

This Morn’ Omina is a Belgian post-industrial and ritual trance project founded in 1996 in Roeselare by musician and producer Mika Goedrijk. Musically the project can best be described as a mix between ritual trance, tribal industrial, power noise and dark ambient, with a focus on polyrhythmic percussion and layered atmospheres.

In its early years, This Morn’ Omina issued three self-released tapes on the Afterfurcht imprint: “The Future Has Taken Root In The Present” (1996), “Terra Tramuit et Quievit” (1997) and “Decline and Fall of Empires” (1997). These recordings led to the first full-length CD “Nezeru Enti Sebauem Neterxertet” on the Italian label Old Europa Cafe in 1997, followed by “Em Sauf Haa Heru” (1998) and “Taiu” (2000), which completed the initial Hegira-related cycle.

During the 2000s the project released a string of albums on labels such as Ant-Zen, Spectre Records and others, including “7 Years Of Famine”, “The Future Has Taken Root In The Present” (CD reissue), “Le Serpent Blanc / Le Serpent Rouge”, “The Drake Equation”, “Les Passages Jumeaux”, “Inferno” and “L’Unification Des Forces Opposantes”.

In 2017 This Morn’ Omina moved to the German label Dependent for the double CD “Kundalini Rising“, a release that showed a shift toward a broader production. The follow-up album “The Roots Of Saraswati” appeared in 2021, again on Dependent. The album also later popped up in our year-end feature “And the best 25 albums of 2021 are…”.

In 2025 the project released the four-track digital EP “Omm Of Life” through Zazen Sounds. And now there is the 2026 album “Insha”, to be released via Cyclic Law and Zazen Sounds.

