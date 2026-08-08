Pixel Grip announces remix package ‘Percepticide: Remixed’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Chicago electronic trio Pixel Grip has announced ‘Percepticide: Remixed’, a remix package built from their 2025 album “Percepticide: The Death of Reality.” The self-released project rolls out on Bandcamp, opened by Glasgow-based producer KAVARI’s rework of the album track “Noise,” released July 10, 2026, with the wider package following on July 29, 2026.

<a href="https://pixelgrip.bandcamp.com/track/noise-kavari-remix" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Noise (KAVARI Remix) by Pixel Grip</a>

‘Percepticide: Remixed’ tracklist and contributors

“Percepticide: The Death of Reality,” released independently on June 12, 2025, was Pixel Grip’s third studio album and first fully self-released record, running twelve tracks: “Crows Feast,” “Bet You Do.,” “Stamina,” “Reason to Stay,” “Insignificant,” “Noise,” “Moment with God,” “Split,” “Last Laugh,” “Work or Shut Up,” “Jealousy is Lethal” and “Gonna Be Faster.”

For “Percepticide: Remixed,” each of those tracks is reworked by a different producer, with some, including “Reason to Stay,” receiving multiple versions. Confirmed contributors include KAVARI, Perel, Curses, Auragraph, Frazer Ray, Matrixxman, Mercy Girl, Fire-Toolz, Black Asteroid, Inhalt, club.drippy, A Thousand Mad Things, Majick, Ole Mic Odd and Normal Bias, alongside a Pixel Grip self-remix. KAVARI’s version of “Noise” reworks the original into a harder club arrangement.

Pixel Grip is Rita Lukea on vocals with Tyler Ommen and Jonathon Freund handling production, active since 2018. Earlier in 2026, the band contributed a remix of Nine Inch Nails’ “As Alive as You Need Me to Be” to the compilation “TRON Ares: Divergence”, released alongside contributions from Mark Pritchard, Boys Noize, Lanark Artefax, Chilly Gonzales and other artists.

No CD or vinyl edition of “Percepticide: Remixed” has been announced; the release is confirmed for digital release via Bandcamp only.

About Pixel Grip

Pixel Grip formed in Chicago, Illinois, in 2018, built around vocalist Rita Lukea with producers Tyler Ommen and Jonathon Freund. The trio’s sound draws on electropop, darkwave, minimal synth, coldwave and EBM, shaped in part by Chicago’s queer club and disco scenes.

The band released its debut album, “Heavy Handed,” in 2019, followed by “Arena” in 2021. “Percepticide: The Death of Reality” arrived on June 12, 2025, as Pixel Grip’s third studio album and its first release without a label, described by the band as a record built around betrayal, trauma, rage and reconstruction. In February 2026, Pixel Grip contributed a remix to “TRON Ares: Divergence,” the various-artists companion project featuring new material from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross alongside Nine Inch Nails.

With “Percepticide: Remixed,” Pixel Grip extends the “Percepticide” era into a second, fully collaborative release, handing the original album over to a wide field of electronic producers for reinterpretation.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)