Division:Dark share new single ‘The Curse’ from ‘The Eternal Baptism’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Division:Dark, the anonymous industrial metal collective from Germany, released the single “The Curse”, the fourth track from their upcoming second album, “The Eternal Baptism”, out October 2, 2026 through Metalville.

Division:Dark’s ‘The Curse’ single

“The Curse” continues the sound of “The Eternal Baptism”, combining powerful guitars, modern industrial rhythms, orchestral elements and electronic sound design into what the band describes as an approach that is “as emotional as it is monumental.” The twelve-track album, previously led by the single “Caught In The Loop”, builds a concept around a dystopian society that has suppressed human emotion, with its title “baptism” symbolizing what the band calls a “return to the lost human frequency.” As with the rest of Division:Dark’s output, the musicians behind “The Curse” remain unnamed, with the project presenting itself as an anonymous collective rather than a fixed line-up.

About Division:Dark

Division:Dark is an anonymous industrial metal project from Germany that pairs heavy guitars, electronics and cinematic arrangements with an ongoing science-fiction narrative. The collective released its debut album “Prophecy” on February 11, 2022 through Drakkar Entertainment, a digipak CD built around a different guest vocalist on each track, including Blutengel’s Chris Pohl, Megaherz singer Lex, Otto Dix, Vicky Psarakis, Anna Murphy of Eluveitie and Anneke van Giersbergen. With “The Eternal Baptism”, Division:Dark move from Drakkar Entertainment to Metalville and shift to a self-contained concept album, with “The Curse” arriving as the second single after “Caught In The Loop” ahead of the record’s October 2, 2026 release.

Related newsDivision:Dark announce new album 'The Eternal Baptism' and single 'Caught In The Loop' Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)