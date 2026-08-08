August 9, 2026

Division:Dark share new single ‘The Curse’ from ‘The Eternal Baptism’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 8, 2026

Division:Dark released the single “The Curse”, the fourth track from their upcoming album “The Eternal Baptism”, out October 2, 2026 on Metalville.

Division:Dark "The Curse" single artwork
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Division:Dark, the anonymous industrial metal collective from Germany, released the single “The Curse”, the fourth track from their upcoming second album, “The Eternal Baptism”, out October 2, 2026 through Metalville.

Division:Dark’s ‘The Curse’ single

“The Curse” continues the sound of “The Eternal Baptism”, combining powerful guitars, modern industrial rhythms, orchestral elements and electronic sound design into what the band describes as an approach that is “as emotional as it is monumental.” The twelve-track album, previously led by the single “Caught In The Loop”, builds a concept around a dystopian society that has suppressed human emotion, with its title “baptism” symbolizing what the band calls a “return to the lost human frequency.” As with the rest of Division:Dark’s output, the musicians behind “The Curse” remain unnamed, with the project presenting itself as an anonymous collective rather than a fixed line-up.

About Division:Dark

Division:Dark is an anonymous industrial metal project from Germany that pairs heavy guitars, electronics and cinematic arrangements with an ongoing science-fiction narrative. The collective released its debut album “Prophecy” on February 11, 2022 through Drakkar Entertainment, a digipak CD built around a different guest vocalist on each track, including Blutengel’s Chris Pohl, Megaherz singer Lex, Otto Dix, Vicky Psarakis, Anna Murphy of Eluveitie and Anneke van Giersbergen. With “The Eternal Baptism”, Division:Dark move from Drakkar Entertainment to Metalville and shift to a self-contained concept album, with “The Curse” arriving as the second single after “Caught In The Loop” ahead of the record’s October 2, 2026 release.

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