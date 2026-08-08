Go Public debut ‘Dream Over’ single and announce debut album ‘You Are Traffic’

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Atlanta, Georgia mutant disco/post-punk band Go Public debuted the single “Dream Over” and announced their debut album, “You Are Traffic”, out September 18, 2026 on vinyl LP and digital through HHBTM Records.

<a href="https://hhbtm.bandcamp.com/track/dream-over" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dream Over by Go Public</a>

Go Public’s ‘Dream Over’ single and ‘You Are Traffic’ album

“Dream Over” is the third single from “You Are Traffic” and a live staple for the band, which formed in Atlanta in 2022 and is made up of Sean Rawls (also of Masters of the Hemisphere and Still Flyin’), Adrian Finch (also of Masters of the Hemisphere and Elf Power), Sam Gunn and Jay Domingo. HHBTM Records label head Mike Turner has worked with Rawls since 1999, when Masters of the Hemisphere appeared on the label’s first compilation and first 7″ singles club; the label later signed Go Public for an EP that ultimately grew into the full “You Are Traffic” album.

About Go Public

Go Public is a four-piece mutant disco and post-punk band from Atlanta, Georgia, formed in 2022 by Sean Rawls, Adrian Finch, Sam Gunn and Jay Domingo, several of whom also play in Masters of the Hemisphere, Still Flyin’ and Elf Power. The band has been a fixture of the southern post-punk live scene since forming, and now release their debut album, “You Are Traffic”, on September 18, 2026 through HHBTM Records, led by the single “Dream Over”.

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