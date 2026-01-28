Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Italian post-punk band Vikowski will release their new album “Consistency” on January 30, 2026 via the French label Icy Cold Records. The new album will be available on CD, vinyl LP and digital formats and follows the band’s 2021 full-length “The Long Run”.

Consistency” is the first Vikowski album built entirely from a collective writing process in the studio. What began as the solo project of Milan-based musician Vincenzo Coppeta has now solidified into a full three-piece line-up, with Coppeta joined by guitarist Alessandro Panzeri and drummer/producer Lorenzo Pisanello.

The album thematically centres on persistence in relationships and everyday life: staying present, remaining committed, and maintaining bonds even when they require compromise and change.

<a href="https://vikowski.bandcamp.com/album/consistency-2" rel="noopener">Consistency by Vikowski</a>

In musical terms, “Consistency” sees a clear shift from the piano- and synth-led approach of “The Long Run” towards a guitar-based post-punk sound. The core of “Consistency” was developed across a run of singles released on Icy Cold Records during late 2025 and early 2026. The tracks “Warsaw”, “Pollution” and “Decay” appeared first digitally while a four-track digital EP “Dedication” followed on January 5, 2026, collecting “Warsaw”, “Pollution”, “Decay” and “Dedication”. These songs also form the opening part of the full-length album.

About Vikowski

Vikowski is a Milan-based Italian new wave and post-punk band whose music combines a minimal, melodic sound with lyrics focused on solitude, change and inner conflict. The project originally began in the mid-2010s as a synth-pop oriented solo outlet for songwriter and vocalist-bassist Vincenzo Coppeta, who released an eponymous debut EP in 2015. Over time, guitarist Alessandro Panzeri and drummer Lorenzo Pisanello joined, turning Vikowski into a full band and pushing the sound in a darker, more atmospheric direction.

The band’s early work culminated in the debut album “Beyond the Skyline”, issued in 2017 via Costello’s Records, which drew on synth-pop textures while already hinting at post-punk influences. Vikowski continued to refine this approach on their second full-length “The Long Run”, released on September 24, 2021 through Kišobran/Pop Depresija, a Belgrade-based independent label. That record presented a more expansive, cinematic sound with piano, synthesizers and guest contributions.

From 2021 onward, Vikowski issued several standalone digital singles, including “The Dentist”, “The Slowest Man on Earth”, “Distance” and “White Collars”. In 2025 the band signed with the Paris-based label Icy Cold Records, and began a release series built around their new material: “Warsaw” and “Pollution” appeared as singles, while the three-track digital release “Decay” introduced the darker, guitar-driven sound that would define “Consistency”.

On January 5, 2026, Icy Cold issued “Dedication”, a four-track digital EP compiling “Warsaw”, “Pollution”, “Decay” and “Dedication”. These releases lead directly into “Consistency”, the band’s sophomore full-length album and their first with Icy Cold Records.

