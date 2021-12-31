And the best 25 albums of 2021 are…
Over the past 12 months Inferno Sound Diaries‘ Stéphane Froidcoeur selected nearly 750 productions of which 600 also got a review on Side-Line. Some productions have been refused because the style of music didn’t fit, while a lot of reviews are still to be published in 2022.
Stéphane: “I’m really grateful to all labels, bands and promoters considering my work and efforts and I hope they’ll keep on providing me new promos next year. My greatest gratitude and thank goes once again to Rich Bova (NEIKKA RPM) who for years and years now is reading, correcting and improving the reviews. I don’t have enough words to express my gratitude and without Rich I simply would have to stop this job. No need to say I’ve been once again disappointed by a few so-called ‘artists’ and label owners. The attitude and lack of respect shown by those people -luckily a very few number, is just disgusting… but I’m afraid it reflects the world we’re living in… Behind a genius artist is not always hiding a great person…”
2021 has been also a very special year for Stéphane as he celebrated his 30th anniversary of journalism with an impressive series of interviews featuring very different people from this scene. Stéphane : “Big thanks to Séba Dolimont, Suicide Commando, Juno Reactor, Raison D’Être, Jürgen Vanvlasselaer, Rich Bova, Armageddon Dildos and Bernard Van Isacker who kindly accepted to contribute to this celebration.”
Here are the interviews conducted:
- Celebration Interview with Bernard Van Isacker (Side-Line & Alfa Matrix)
- Celebration Interview’ with Uwe Kanka / Armageddon Dildos
- Celebration Interview’ with ‘Music Lover’ Jürgen Vanvlasselaer
- Celebration Interview’ with Rich Bova / Neikka RPM
- Celebration Interview’ with Peter Andersson / Raison D’Être
- Celebration Interview’ with Ben Watkins aka Juno Reactor
- Celebration Interview’ with Johan Van Roy (Suicide Commando)
- Celebration Interview’ with Seba Dolimont (Alfa Matrix)
Like every year Stéphane has made a selection from the best albums of the year. This Top 25 covers different styles like EBM, Dark-Electro, IDM, Synth-Pop, Ethereal, Dark-Ambient, Industrial, Cinematographic, Gothic, Post-Punk, Dark-Techno and a few related genres and is taken from the promotional material we got while compilations, ‘best of’-productions, EP’s and singles were not considered for this ‘best of’.
But now, here are the 25 best albums!
- Rome – “Parlez-Vous Hate?” – Trisol
- Circumpolar – “Awaiting The Dawn” – Alfa Matrix
- Clicks – “Goth” – Dependent Records
- Of The Wand And The Moon – “Your Love Can’t Hold This Wrath Of Sorrow” – Heidrunar Mykrunar
- Crystal Geometry – “Distressing Visions” – Sonic Groove
- Mechanimal – “Θόρυβος” – Inner Ear Records
- Raison D’être – “Demonum“ – Cyclic Law
- Zwaremachine – “Conquest 3000” – Phage Tapes
- Eclipsed – “Holyiens” – Electro Frequent
- Nattskiftet – “Stamplar In” – Progress Productions
- Nnhmn – “Deception Island 2” – Zoharum
- This Morn’omina – “The Roots Of Saraswati” – Dependent Records
- Skrika – “Fifth Nature” – Cryo Chamber
- Llumen – “Polygon Heart” – Alfa Matrix
- Not My God – “Simulacra” – Metropolis
- Seasurfer – “Metropolis” – Reptile Music
- Ps Stamps Back – “Au Bout De La Nuit” – Ant-Zen
- The Illusion Of Silence – “Gardens In The Dark” – Shadowplay
- She Spread Sorrow – “Huntress” – Cold Spring Records
- Blutengel – “Fountain Of Destiny” – Out Of Line
- Agonoize – “Revelation Six Six Sick” – Reporecords
- The Force Dimension – “Mortal Cable” – Sonic Groove Experiments
- Cubic – “The Cubic Alphabet” – Alfa Matrix
- Pyrroline – “Struggling” – Electro Aggression Records
- Beckahesten – “Tydor” – Cyclic Law
