Mission Divide releases ‘Plaything’ single

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Toronto aggrotech act Mission Divide released the single “Plaything” on Bandcamp on 7 August 2026. The digital release pairs the original track with a remix by Sean Beesley of Live Evil Productions, and closes out the project’s Flesh Collection series of singles.

“Plaything” runs 3:58 and was written, produced and performed by Mission Divide. The release adds a second version, “Plaything (Live Evil Get Down Mix),” a 4:43 rework credited to Sean Beesley of Live Evil Productions, a Toronto-based production and remix outfit. Bandcamp tags the release as electronic, aggrotech, dark electro, hard techno and industrial techno. According to the release notes, “Plaything” concludes, for now, Mission Divide’s Flesh Collection series of singles.

‘Plaything’ remix by Live Evil Productions

The Live Evil Get Down Mix marks Mission Divide’s latest collaboration with a Toronto-based remixer, keeping the project’s release pattern of pairing new singles with a single guest rework rather than issuing multi-remix EPs. No further formats or physical editions have been announced; “Plaything” is available as a digital streaming and download release on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://missiondivide.bandcamp.com/album/plaything" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Plaything by Mission Divide</a>

About Mission Divide

Mission Divide is a Toronto, Ontario project combining aggrotech, techno and industrial elements. No founding date, member names or label affiliation have been published; releases have gone out independently through the project’s own Bandcamp page. The project’s Bandcamp discography traces back to “Happiness Is Fleeting,” released 14 April 2023, followed by “DANSE” and “Mechanical Lust” the same year, then “Wasteland” in September 2023. “Resolution” followed in February 2024, the “PHASES” release in August 2024, and “The Devil’s Got A Gun” in October 2024. “Look At Me” arrived in October 2025, followed by “Die For You” in July 2026. “Plaything,” released 7 August 2026, is Mission Divide’s most recent single and the project’s first release to receive Side-Line coverage.

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