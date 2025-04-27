This Morn’Omina – Omm Of Life (Digital EP – Zazen Sounds)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Mika Goedrijk first emerged with his project This Morn’Omina in the late ’90s. Since then, he has built an impressive discography and been involved in numerous other projects, but This Morn’Omina has always remained his most personal artistic outlet. A few years ago, he announced the end of the project—yet now, at the age of 50, with a surprising new line-up and a new label, he returns with a four-track EP.

True to form, the Belgian project revolves around a strong conceptual core—this time exploring a specific, saccadic motion that ultimately transitions into a meditative state.

Musically, TMO’s signature sound is instantly recognizable: precise, layered compositions driven by exhilarating percussion, meticulously crafted Industrial and Tribal textures, and—more than ever—warm string elements that add a softer, more emotional dimension. This new work feels somewhat more restrained, yet it exudes a heightened sense of mysticism, thanks to an atmosphere that asserts itself more directly. Tribal vocal fragments enrich the sonic landscape, drawing the listener into an almost Trance-like state.

This Morn’Omina is back—and that’s undeniably a good thing. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Omm Of Life”:

https://thismornomina.bandcamp.com/track/omm-of-life

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)