August 9, 2026

Gasoline Invertebrate releases ‘Disaffect’ single

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 8, 2026

US industrial project Gasoline Invertebrate released the single “Disaffect” via Ligerhawk Records on 7 August 2026.

Gasoline Invertebrate "Disaffect" single cover art

Cover art via Bandcamp / Gasoline Invertebrate

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US industrial project Gasoline Invertebrate released the single “Disaffect” via Ligerhawk Records on 7 August 2026. The digital track runs 3:19, the project’s first new release since the July 2026 EP “ALL CAPS ARE BASTARDS.”

“Disaffect” is a single track available as a digital streaming and download release, with downloads offered in MP3, FLAC and 24-bit/44.1kHz formats. Bandcamp tags the release as dark techno, EBM, industrial, goth, hardstyle and electronic. Gasoline Invertebrate is the recording name of Brian Graupner, who also records as The Gothsicles. The Bandcamp release page lists Gasoline Invertebrate as based in Tampa, Florida, while the project’s Facebook page lists a Knoxville, Tennessee location; the two sources have not been reconciled for this article.

Gasoline Invertebrate on Ligerhawk Records

Ligerhawk Records, the Knoxville-based netlabel behind two “Enter the Hawktagon” compilation samplers, has previously released material from Gasoline Invertebrate alongside acts including The Gothsicles and Killerwytch. No further formats or remixes have been announced for the single.

About Gasoline Invertebrate

Gasoline Invertebrate is the solo industrial project of Brian Graupner, who also records as DarkNES and performs with The Gothsicles. The project’s second full-length album, “Damage Over Time”, was released 22 May 2020 on Tigersquawk Records. A companion release, “The Hurtmore EP,” followed on 20 November 2020, and the album “Bad Fact” arrived in 2022. Gasoline Invertebrate also contributed the track “So You’ve Been Canceled,” featuring Pnakotica, to the “The Odin Files” and “The Freya Files” Ukraine charity compilations. The project released the EP “ALL CAPS ARE BASTARDS” in July 2026, followed by the single “Disaffect” on Ligerhawk Records on 7 August 2026, Gasoline Invertebrate’s most recent release.

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