Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

London-based queer alt-metal artist Ray Noir released “Gothstar” on September 17th 2026, a six-track EP that mixes metalcore guitars with rave and electronic club production. Ray Noir’s “Gothstar” EP is out digitally and on vinyl and CD.

The EP collects the four singles issued since April 2026 and adds two new recordings. It opens with “Label Whxre” and continues with “Black”, “Boys”, and “Gothstar” featuring Danny Blu, the New York artist and former Echo Black frontman. The new track “Crush” follows, and “Gothstar (Alternative Version)”, a solo version of the title track, closes the record.

Ray Noir wrote the material with Jon Cass and Tom Saint, who are also the EP’s producers. The track credits for “Black” and “Crush” list Cass as producer and Saint for additional production, mixing and mastering, with Saint also singing backing vocals on “Crush”. Cass, a member of UK post-hardcore band As Everything Unfolds, previously produced Ray Noir’s 2025 EP “Against The Machine”.

The release material describes the EP as dealing with identity, confidence and sexuality, with “Gothstar” as both a character and an attitude at its centre.

Ray Noir commented: “Growing up in the Norwegian metal scene, I didn’t really see anyone like me. With Gothstar, I wanted to create the world I wish I’d had back then. It’s gay, it’s heavy, it’s sweaty, it’s camp and it doesn’t take itself too seriously. Basically, if Berghain had a mosh pit, I’d like to think this would be playing.”

“Crush” is the focus track of the EP. Ray Noir based it on his own experience of growing up in Norway’s metal scene and on “Heated Rivalry”, Rachel Reid’s gay ice hockey romance novel, which was adapted for television in 2025. The lyrics name the story’s lead couple, Ilya and Shane, and include lines in Norwegian.

Four singles ahead of the EP

“Label Whxre” opened the “Gothstar” campaign on 2 April 2026. “Black” followed on 14 May 2026 with a video directed by Ray Noir, and “Boys” arrived in June 2026 with a video filmed at Slim Jim’s Liquor Store in Islington, north London. The title track “Gothstar” featuring Danny Blu came out on 13 August 2026 together with an official music video.

‘Gothstar'”‘ release party in London

Ray Noir marks the release with a party at Slim Jim’s Liquor Store on Saturday 19 September 2026, the venue where the “Boys” video was filmed. Tom Saint is listed as special guest. Entry is free, with tickets via Ray Noir – Gothstar EP Release Party on DICE.

Get the EP as vinyl or CD here!

About Ray Noir

Ray Noir is a queer alternative artist based in London. His official biography places his background in Oslo’s black-metal underground, and his sound combines metal guitars with electronic club production. He released his first single, “Double Trouble”, in 2014.

In October 2023 he issued “Pity Party“, the lead single from the mixtape “Scorpio”, followed on 1 November 2023 by “Latency“. The seven-track “Scorpio” arrived in 2024, and his official biography lists a top-five placement in the German Alternative Charts. A deluxe edition of “Scorpio” followed in July 2024, adding “All Alone” featuring Mariann Rosa of Surferosa, a “Double Trouble” remix by TOVA, remixes by Gothminister, Corlyx and Tension Control, and “You, Me & The Devil” featuring Tom Saint. That August he supported Combichrist at the Underworld in London and played the Electro Night in Oslo at Revolver with Piston Damp on 31 August 2024.

On 14 February 2025 he released “Razorblade Romance“, written with Steve Stevens and Madeleine Wood, featuring Stevens on guitar and produced and mixed by Jon Cass. A cover of Tears for Fears’ “Shout” followed in May 2025, with guitar by Arno Von Detritus and backing vocals by Ben Christo of The Sisters of Mercy. “Dead Valentine” came out on 3 July 2025 and announced the EP “Against The Machine”, released on 18 September 2025 with “Razorblade Romance”, “Dead Valentine”, “Mad World” and an alternative version of “YMATD”. A deluxe edition followed in December 2025 with remixes by Tension Control, Verona On Venus, Junkie Kut and Ays Kura, alongside vinyl and CD editions.

Ray Noir opened 2026 with the singles “Temptation” in January and “Breathe” in February. “Gothstar” is his second EP after “Against The Machine” and continues his work with Jon Cass, who produced both EPs, and Tom Saint, who also featured on the 2024 “Scorpio” deluxe edition.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Sometimes – when I’m not cooking, biking, listening to music or attending concerts, I write stuff for Side-Line.com. Mostly about Norwegian bands, but it’s been some Swedish, English, American, Danish, German and others too… 😉 www.facebook.com/jrstange