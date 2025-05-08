Ray Noir covers 1985 Tears for Fears hit ‘Shout’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

London-based alt-queer artist Ray Noir releases his new single “Shout“, a reinterpretation of the 1985 Tears for Fears hit, today on May 8, 2025. The track arrives ahead of Pride Month and marks Noir’s first release since his 2024 single “All Alone”.

“Shout” features guitars by Arno Von Detritus and backing vocals from Ben Christo of The Sisters of Mercy. It was produced and mixed by Joe Joseph Lyons, with mastering by Joe Farr. Noir explains: “I wanted to do a cover to put a spotlight on the situation (…) this song is more relevant now than ever.”

The single release also includes “Broken Heart (Tom Stephan Remix)”, a techno rework of Noir’s earlier track.

Ray Noir is scheduled to perform at:

September 20, 2025 – Kingston (UK) | The Fighting Cocks (with Pretty Addicted)

September 21, 2025 – London (UK) | The Dome (supporting Die Krupps)

October 3, 2025 – Oslo (NO) | Revolver (with Pretty Addicted & Hell:Sector)

About Ray Noir

Ray Noir is an alt-queer artist blending industrial beats, electro-metal grit, and gothic edge. His 2024 mixtape Scorpio racked up 135K+ Spotify plays, and hit the Top 5 on the German Alternative Charts (DAC).

Recent achievements include:

Supporting Combichrist at Underworld Camden

Headlining a sold-out show in Oslo and London

Razorblade Romance UK tour, inc. Opening Resistanz Festival 2025

Collaborating with Grammy-winning guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol, Top Gun Anthem) on his latest single “Razorblade Romance”

Live Members:

Evan Mansell: Drums

Ray Noir: Vocals

