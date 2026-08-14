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London-based queer alt-metal artist Ray Noir releases “Gothstar” on 13 August 2026, a rave-metal single featuring New York alternative artist Danny Blu. The track is the final single ahead of Ray Noir’s second EP, also titled “Gothstar,” scheduled for 17 September 2026. A label, catalogue number and full tracklist for the EP have not been confirmed.

The “Gothstar” EP is scheduled for 17 September 2026 and follows three 2026 singles building up to the EP release. “Label Whxre” arrived on 2 April 2026, the release on which Kerrang! reported the EP as a “rave meets metalcore” record. “Black” followed on 14 May 2026, produced by Jon Cass and written with Tom Saint. “Boys” was issued as the third single.

KALTBLUT magazine reported in April 2026 that the EP would include a collaboration with Danny Blu without naming the track, and now the 13 August release confirms that collaboration as the title track.

“Gothstar”

The single combines techno, metalcore and rave production. Promotional material for the release describes the track as moving from the Berlin club Berghain “straight into the mosh pit,” and frames its themes as goth glamour, queer confidence and self-expression. “Gothstar” is also the name of the character at the centre of the EP, and the EP’s title track.

Ray Noir released an official music video with the single. Both artists of course appropriately in black leather 😉

“Gothstar” release party in London

Ray Noir will host a free release party at Slim Jim’s Liquor Store in London on 19 September 2026. Tickets are listed via DICE.

About Ray Noir

Ray Noir is a queer alternative artist based in London. According to his official biography, his background is in Oslo’s black-metal underground, and his sound combines metal guitars with electronic club production. He began releasing solo material with the single “Double Trouble” in 2014 and has since worked with a range of underground collaborators.

His 2024 mixtape “Scorpio” reached the top five of the German Alternative Charts according to his official biography, and drew coverage from Kerrang! and BBC Radio 1. The 2025 EP “Against the Machine” followed and featured guitarist Steve Stevens. In 2026 he released “Temptation” and “Breathe,” then opened the “Gothstar” campaign with “Label Whxre,” “Black” and “Boys.”

Live, his official biography lists sold-out headline shows in London and Oslo, multiple UK tours, performances in Tokyo and at Flow Festival in Finland and Resistanz Festival in the UK, and support slots for Combichrist and Die Krupps. His work in fashion, including with Marc Jacobs and Vivienne Westwood, was cited by KALTBLUT magazine as an influence on “Label Whxre.” No Wikipedia article for Ray Noir surfaced during verification, and Discogs did not return a matching profile, so discography formats and catalogue numbers could not be cross-checked.

About Danny Blu

Danny Blu is an alternative artist based in New York and the former frontman of Echo Black. He relaunched his solo project with the single “Bubble” in 2019 and released the EPs “The Pale Horse” and “Molotov” in 2021. “Gothstar” is his first confirmed recorded collaboration with Ray Noir.

Sometimes – when I’m not cooking, biking, listening to music or attending concerts, I write stuff for Side-Line.com. Mostly about Norwegian bands, but it’s been some Swedish, English, American, Danish, German and others too… 😉 www.facebook.com/jrstange

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