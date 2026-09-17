Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

French industrial project HORSKH has released “Connected“, a collaboration with Carpenter Brut, on September 10, 2026, ahead of HORSKH’s forthcoming album “MTNT”. HORSKH’s official Bandcamp credits the track jointly to HORSKH and Carpenter Brut, with mixing and mastering by Thibault Chaumont at Deviant Lab Studio and artwork by Johanna Jaskowska.

<a href="https://horskh.bandcamp.com/track/connected-feat-carpenter-brut" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Connected by HORSKH</a>

“Connected” also appears on HORSKH’s forthcoming album “MTNT”, listed as a ten-track release scheduled for September 25, 2026, issued through Wire Control under exclusive licence to Blood Blast Distribution. “Connected” and the earlier single “Glow” are both tied directly to “MTNT”.

The lyrics give the collaboration a considerably less comfortable meaning than its title suggests. Images of wires, intravenous connection, fear, chemical illusion and an attachment that persists despite attempts to escape recur throughout the song, placing bodily, technological and psychological attachment close together rather than treating “connection” as straightforward communication.

The pairing brings together two French projects that approach heavy electronic music from different but intersecting angles. HORSKH’s recent catalogue has increasingly combined guitars, electronic programming and industrial pressure: “BODY” arrived in January 2024, following “WIRE” in 2021 and “GATE” in 2017. Carpenter Brut, meanwhile, released his latest studio album “Leather Temple” on February 27, 2026. The two releases share a technical link as well: “Leather Temple” was mixed and mastered by Thibault Chaumont at Deviant Lab, the same studio and engineer credited on “Connected”.

“MTNT” arrives on September 25, 2026. “Connected” is available now through HORSKH’s official Bandcamp and streaming platforms.

About HORSKH

HORSKH are based in Besançon, France. Their recorded catalogue dates back to the “DAWN” EP, released in October 2014 and followed by an expanded edition in 2015. Their first full-length album, “GATE”, arrived on April 10, 2017, followed by “WIRE” on January 22, 2021 and “BODY” on January 19, 2024.

The credits for “GATE” and “WIRE” list Bastien on programming, keyboards, vocals and guitar, Briou on live drums, and Jordan on guitar and keyboards. “WIRE” was mixed by Sam Munnier and Bastien Hennaut and mastered at Deviant Lab Studio, while “BODY” was mixed and mastered by Thibault Chaumont at Deviant Lab Studio.

Ahead of “MTNT”, HORSKH released three other singles during 2026: “BAD GLITCH” on January 22, “Hyperhuman” in March and “Glow” in June. “Connected”, featuring Carpenter Brut, followed on September 10. The band have also been active on the European festival circuit in 2026, with appearances listed at Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig, Castle Party in Bolków and Nocturnal Culture Night in Deutzen, alongside a series of French dates extending into November. The catalogue combines programmed electronics, guitars and live percussion across industrial, EBM and electro-adjacent territory, reflecting the band’s own album credits.

About Carpenter Brut

Carpenter Brut is the stage name of Franck Hueso, a French darksynth musician from Poitiers active since 2012. He released three EPs, “EP I” (2012), “EP II” (2013) and “EP III” (2015), later compiled as the album “Trilogy” (2015), followed by “Leather Teeth” (2018), the “Blood Machines” soundtrack (2020), “Leather Terror” (2022) and “Leather Temple” (2026). His releases since 2015 have come out through his own label, No Quarter Prod. In live performances, Carpenter Brut is joined by guitarist Adrien Grousset and drummer Florent Marcadet, both also members of the French metal band Hacride.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com