Ghostbells released “The Silence”, their second new single since the “Catacouture” EP, on September 17, 2026 via Out Of Line Music.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

New York darkwave duo Ghostbells released “The Silence” on September 17, 2026 through Out Of Line Music, as a digital single with an accompanying music video. It is the second piece of original material Jessica Perry and Jim Finley have put out since their debut EP “Catacouture” arrived in February, following “Curses” in August.

<a href="https://ghostbells.bandcamp.com/track/the-silence" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Silence by ghostbells</a>

The track returns to the confessional side of the duo’s sound: 80s and new wave melody laid over a 90s EBM pulse, pushed forward by the kind of driving, dancefloor-ready arrangement that keeps its darker moments moving rather than static. The lyric follows someone consumed by sadness and reaching for a version of life that used to feel joyful, with a plea that goes nowhere: Can someone save me / I hear nothing / it’s the silence that takes me.

Ghostbells described the writing behind the song directly. “The Silence is about being consumed by sadness and longing for times before, when there used to be a joy for life. There is a cry for help but it seems useless when it goes unanswered.” Jessica Perry named the source more specifically: “Struggles that I have personally endured and some of the lowest times in life.”

Ghostbells follow Dark Summer Open Air with ‘The Silence’

“The Silence” lands right after one of the duo’s largest shows to date. On September 12, Ghostbells played Dark Summer Open Air Vol. 2 at Wasserschloss Klaffenbach in Chemnitz, Germany, alongside Blutengel and Chrom, in front of roughly 3,000 people. In just over a year since signing to Out Of Line, the pair have built a run of remix work alongside their own releases, reworking Blutengel’s “Schwarzer Engel”, Cemetery Skyline’s “Torn Away” and Blitz Union’s “Evolution”.

The single carries that momentum into a run of US club dates and a full Latin American tour supporting label-mates Hocico, followed by European festival dates into next year.

September 19, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Bar Sinister

September 23 – October 4, 2026 – Hocico “Unseen Horror Scenes” tour support

October 29, 2026 – Fort Worth, TX, USA – Haltom Theatre

October 30, 2026 – Houston, TX, USA – Scout Bar

November 13, 2026 – Tampa, FL, USA – New World Tampa

November 14, 2026 – Miami, FL, USA – Las Rosas

November 20-21, 2026 – Wangels, Germany – Plage Noire Festival

November 28, 2026 – Essen, Germany – Obsidian Echoes Festival

July 24-25, 2027 – Cologne, Germany – Amphi Festival

About Ghostbells

Ghostbells are a duo from New York City: Jessica Perry on vocals, guitar, bass and synth, and Jim Finley on production, vocals, bass, guitar and synth. The project signed to Berlin label Out Of Line Music in 2025 and released its first single, “Darkness Saves“, that August. Three digital EPs followed before year’s end, and the duo’s debut EP proper, “Catacouture”, arrived on Out Of Line on February 5, 2026, collecting six tracks including “Darkness Saves”, “Ghosts”, “Wrath” and “Cry4Her” and giving the band its first CD pressing.

Since then, Ghostbells have kept up a steady release and touring pace: a run of remixes for Blutengel, Cemetery Skyline and Blitz Union, the “Curses” single and video in August, and festival and club dates across the UK, Europe and the US. “The Silence” is their second original track since “Catacouture”, released as the band works toward its debut full-length album, and it opens a touring stretch that runs from Los Angeles through Latin America to the Amphi Festival in Germany next summer.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com