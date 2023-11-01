Ray Noir Releases Second Single, 'latency'

Out now from the London-based alt.goth act Ray Noir, is a second single, “Latency”. The track is taken from the project’s forthcoming mixtape, “Scorpio”.

Ray Noir: “‘Latency'”‘ is more than just a song; it’s a voyage into the space where the elusive meets the profound. It encourages listeners to delve into the shadows, confront uncertainty, and ponder a mysterious question: Will it become reality, or vanish into obscurity?”

Originating from Oslo, Ray Noir’s musical odyssey is deeply connected to the Norwegian Black Metal scene. His sound also holds a fusion of diverse influences, ranging from The Prodigy and Boy Harsher to Nine Inch Nails.

The new single was again produced and mixed by KANGA just like the previous single “Pity Party”. The track was written by the usual duo consisting of Ray Noir and Madeleine Wood. Mastering was executed by Joe Farr. You can download it below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://raynoir.bandcamp.com/track/latency">Latency by Ray Noir</a>