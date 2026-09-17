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Argentine post-punk project Zudpöl releases the single Disciple: In Control on 11 September 2026, through the Buenos Aires label Catálogo Negro / No Me Escucho Records (NMER). The two-track release pairs the title song “Disciple” with the B-side “In Control”, sitting between dark post-punk and the club sound of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Both tracks were built on a vintage drum machine, a mini analog synthesizer, a pocket sampler, guitar and bass, with software used only for the final edit. No Me Escucho Records describes the approach as “simple hardware and no virtual instruments”, the same method Zudpöl has used on its earlier releases.

The Bandcamp page embeds the single below.

<a href="https://nomeescuchorecords.bandcamp.com/album/zudp-l-disciple-in-control-cat-logo-negro-007" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Disciple: In Control by Zudpöl</a>

Zudpöl on Catálogo Negro since its 2022 debut

“Disciple: In Control” is issued under the Catálogo Negro imprint of No Me Escucho Records, the label that has released Zudpöl’s catalog since 2022. NMER previously put out the free covers compilation “NMER C-01 2024”, on which Zudpöl contributed a version of Death In June’s “Fall Apart”.

About Zudpöl

Zudpöl is a post-punk, darkwave and coldwave project released through No Me Escucho Records, the independent label founded in Buenos Aires, Argentina by Darío Martinez and Diego Centurión, joined in 2021 by Ferran Pont Vergés. Zudpöl debuted on NMER in 2022 with the album “A Weaker Sun”, followed in June 2023 by the single “In Fear” and, on 24 November 2023, by the six-track album “Last Lights”, which extended the project’s coldwave core with ethereal and dream-pop textures. In January 2025, Zudpöl contributed a cover of Death In June’s “Fall Apart” to NMER’s free “NMER C-01 2024” covers compilation. All of these releases share the same production method: hardware synthesizers, samplers and drum machines, without virtual instruments. “Disciple: In Control” is Zudpöl’s first single since “Last Lights”, continuing that hardware-based approach on Catálogo Negro.

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