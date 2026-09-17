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Belgian electronica pop act 808 Dot Pop has posted four videos since 14 August 2026, each pairing a track from an ongoing “-ism” naming series with a 20th-century building, ahead of two albums, “Minimalism” and “Maximalism,” due at the end of November 2026 via Alfa Matrix. The most recent, “Collectionism,” was posted on the artist’s official website on 17 September 2026.

The four videos

“Internationalism (Seagram)” was posted around 28 August 2026 and pairs the track with the Seagram Building in New York, an example of the International Style. The track itself is not available on the video’s own release: it appears exclusively on the various-artists compilation “Sounds From The Matrix 26” and will not be issued elsewhere.

“Brutalism (Habitat 67)” followed on 6 September 2026, built around Moshe Safdie’s Habitat 67 in Montreal. The visual is as a digital reinterpretation of the building via “The Hillside Project” by NeoScape, rather than footage of the original structure.

“Contextualism (Fallingwater)” was posted on 11 September 2026, pairing the track with Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater house. The version of “Contextualism” heard in this video appears on the “Minimalism” album, while a separate version of the same track, tied to the AT&T Long Lines Building, features on the lead single “Minimalism,” due 26 September 2026.

“Collectionism” was posted on 17 September 2026. Unlike the previous three entries in this video 808 Dot Pop gives more info on a few upcoming fan packages.

The ‘Minimalism’ and ‘Maximalism’ project

808 Dot Pop announced “Minimalism” (a white-sleeve album) and “Maximalism” (a black-sleeve album) on its website on 14 August 2026, describing them as “two completely different albums in content.” The lead single, “Minimalism,” is scheduled for 26 September 2026.

Two further items are tied to the same releases. “Foundationalism,” a six-track EP featuring exclusive versions, is planned as a fan-shop exclusive on an NFC-equipped “phygital” card format. A 72-page fan book titled “Essentialism,” covering the architectural sites referenced across the campaign, was announced on 11 September 2026, with further details promised but not yet published as of this writing. A full tracklist and confirmed formats for “Minimalism” and “Maximalism” have not been published.

About 808 Dot Pop

808 Dot Pop is the solo electronica pop project of Belgian musician Passenger S, also known for his work in Metroland. Side-Line reported his debut under the 808 Dot Pop name on 27 March 2020, in “Metroland’s Passenger S launches debut album under 808 DOT POP moniker”, ahead of the album “The Colour Temperature,” released on download and CD on 5 June 2020 on Alfa Matrix.

Further singles followed the same year: “Incandescent,” the second single from “The Colour Temperature,” on 19 June 2020; a tribute cover of D.A.F.’s “El Que” for Alfa Matrix’s “Wir Sind DAF” compilation, released 2 October 2020; and “Kelvin (4200),” the third and final single from the debut album, on 13 November 2020, alongside a bundled triple 7-inch vinyl set covered by Side-Line in “Electro pop act 808 Dot Pop releases triple 7 inch vinyl singles in one bundle + 2 new download only singles” (6 November 2020). Side-Line also ran a ‘Click Interview’ with 808 Dot Pop in July 2020.

The project continued with the “Ultraviolet” single campaign (February 2021) ahead of the album “The Cubic Temperature,” the “SunCatcher” EP (early March 2022) and a single dedicated to Guglielmo Marconi (January 2023), the latter featuring lyrics by Gary Hunter (Kraftman) and vocals by Lis Van Den Akker. Side-Line covered the act’s return with three simultaneous albums plus two EPs in “Belgian electronica act 808 Dot Pop back with 3 albums in one go + 2 singles” (27 March 2023) and a further double-EP release in “Electronica pop act 808 DOT POP returns with double EP” (5 June 2023).

Most recently, fellow Alfa Matrix artist Cubic issued a rework album built on 808 Dot Pop material, covered by Side-Line in “Cubic drops 808 Dot Pop rework album ‘Back To 808’ on Alfa Matrix” (12 December 2025). The four-video architecture series and the wider “Minimalism”/”Maximalism” campaign mark the act’s first new album cycle since 2023.

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