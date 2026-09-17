Midge Ure releases “Chapters: The Best Of” on 13 November 2026 via Chrysalis Records, with new recordings of “Fade To Grey” and “Yellow Pearl”.

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Midge Ure releases the compilation “Chapters: The Best Of” on 13 November 2026 via Chrysalis Records. The collection gathers his 1980s hits and key album tracks in new 2026 stereo mixes, alongside first-time studio recordings of two songs long associated with his career, and comes in a 2LP vinyl edition, a single CD, a 3CD deluxe edition and a Super Deluxe Edition exclusive Blu-ray audio disc.

“Chapters: The Best Of” follows Ure’s recent studio album “A Man Of Two Worlds” and brings together his solo catalogue with material connected to Visage and Thin Lizzy. For the first time, Ure has recorded new studio versions of Visage’s “Fade To Grey” and Phil Lynott’s “Yellow Pearl”, a song he originally co-wrote. Both tracks open the standard 15-track running order on the 2LP black vinyl and single CD, in a six-panel digisleeve.

The 3CD deluxe edition expands the set across three discs. CD1 carries 17 tracks in 2026 stereo mixes, including two bonus tracks not on the standard edition, “When The Wind Blows” and “Hell To Heaven”. CD2, subtitled “Connections”, holds 10 newly commissioned remixes from artists and producers who have worked with Ure over his career: Chris Payne remixes “Fade To Grey”, Richard Barbieri reworks “After A Fashion”, Ure himself remixes “The Man Who Sold The World”, Craig Armstrong remodels “That Certain Smile”, Ty Unwin reconstructs “Call Of The Wild”, Blank & Jones rework “If I Was”, Steve Jansen remixes “Sister and Brother”, Danny Mitchell remixes “Wastelands”, “Answers To Nothing” gets a 2026 rework and Wolfgang Flür and Duggal remix “Dear God”. CD3 collects new instrumental versions of all 17 CD1 tracks.

The tracklist includes the UK number one single “If I Was” from the album “The Gift”, along with “Dear God”, “No Regrets”, “The Man Who Sold The World”, “Answers To Nothing”, “Living In The Past”, “That Certain Smile”, “Wasteland”, “Call Of The Wild” and “Remembrance Day”. “After A Fashion” is Ure’s 1984 collaboration with Japan bassist Mick Karn, and “Sister & Brother” is his duet with Kate Bush.

Super Deluxe Edition, the SDE shop, offers two exclusives alongside the standard formats: a Blu-ray audio disc and a hand-pressed 2LP on splatter vinyl limited to 250 copies, packaged with an OBI strip and certificate. The Blu-ray carries new mixes of 17 tracks in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 and new stereo, plus matching instrumental mixes, along with seven promo videos with an optional Ure commentary track and seven BBC television appearances, including performances on “Top of the Pops” and “Wogan”. The SDE Blu-ray is available to pre-order for two weeks only, with the window closing on 1 October 2026. “Chapters: The Best Of” is catalogued as entry 79 in SDE’s ongoing Surround Series.

Ure recorded a new version of “Fade To Grey” for the collection, embedded below.

About Midge Ure

Midge Ure moved to London from his native Glasgow in 1977 and joined Glenn Matlock’s Rich Kids. The following year, he and Rich Kids drummer Rusty Egan formed Visage with Steve Strange, completed by John McGeoch, Barry Adamson and Dave Formula from Magazine and Ultravox keyboardist Billy Currie. Visage’s second single, “Fade To Grey”, became a UK Top 10 hit.

In 1979, Ure joined Thin Lizzy for a US tour following Gary Moore’s departure, and later co-wrote “Yellow Pearl” with Phil Lynott, which became the theme tune to “Top of the Pops”. That same year, Billy Currie invited Ure to join Ultravox, beginning a six-year run that produced the band’s major UK singles and albums. Alongside Ultravox, Ure built a solo career through the 1980s: his album “The Gift” reached number 2 in the UK and included the number 1 single “If I Was”. He recorded “After A Fashion” with Japan bassist Mick Karn and “Sister & Brother” with Kate Bush.

Ure is also known as co-writer and co-creator, with Bob Geldof, of Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and as a co-founder of Live Aid. “Chapters: The Best Of” follows his studio album “A Man Of Two Worlds” and gathers the hits, key album tracks and career-spanning collaborations from that period into new 2026 mixes, with “Fade To Grey” and “Yellow Pearl” recorded fresh for the release for the first time.

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