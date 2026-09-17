‘Industrial Music/Graphics’ book funds on Kickstarter

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Boston publisher SIGNALS Press launched a Kickstarter campaign on 10 September 2026 for “Industrial Music/Graphics: A Visual History of a Movement“, a 320-page survey of the graphic design that grew up alongside industrial music. The campaign runs through 2 October 2026, with books shipping spring 2027.

The book traces the movement’s visual language from post-punk Britain and Cold War Europe through Reagan-era America, across album covers, logos, posters, type studies and ephemera. It documents the graphic identities of bands and labels including Throbbing Gristle and Industrial Records, Cabaret Voltaire, Mute Records, Nettwerk, wax trax!, Einstürzende Neubauten, Skinny Puppy, Front 242, Ministry, KMFDM and Nine Inch Nails.

Designers contributing directly to the book include Neville Brody, Rob Sheridan, Richard Borge, Rick Valicenti, Patrick Codenys, Steven R. Gilmore, Simon Granger, Simone Grant, Brian Shanley and Martin Atkins. The Kickstarter’s reward tiers include a pin designed by Simon Granger of Nitzer Ebb Produkt and two shirts by Steven R. Gilmore.

“Industrial music didn’t just change how music sounded, it changed how music looked,” said coauthor Chris Grimley. “Designers were sampling medical imagery, military documents, brutalist architecture, and early computer graphics into something coherent and international, and that history has never been collected. It sits in aftermarket bins and collectors’ stacks. This book brings it together.”

The book is authored by GR—APP, the shared pseudonym of Chris Grimley and Alan Rapp. Grimley is founder and creative director of SIGNALS Press and has authored, coauthored and designed numerous books; Rapp is editorial director of SIGNALS Press and a former college DJ and music critic.

“Industrial Music/Graphics” is produced as a physical object in its own right: 8 x 10.25 inches, 320 pages, Otabind layflat binding, four-color interior and a six-color foil-stamped, offset-printed cover. The Kickstarter campaign carries a Kickstarter “Project We Love” designation.

About SIGNALS Press

SIGNALS Press is a Boston-based publisher founded and led by Chris Grimley, who has authored, coauthored and designed multiple books and began making music after covering Skinny Puppy in high school. Alan Rapp, the press’s editorial director, is a former college DJ and music critic. Together the pair write as GR—APP, a pseudonym paying homage to the artistic aliases adopted by figures within the industrial scene the book documents. “Industrial Music/Graphics: A Visual History of a Movement” is SIGNALS Press’s Kickstarter campaign running through 2 October 2026, with fulfillment planned for spring 2027.

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