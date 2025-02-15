Ray Noir track ‘Razorblade Romance’ featuring guitar legend Steve Stevens out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange / Ray Noir press release) “Razorblade Romance” is the fight for survival in a song. For Ray Noir, a queer POC artist raised in Norway’s metal scene, it’s a fight song, against the rigid masculinity that nearly crushed him. Leaving his homeland was the only way to reclaim his true self, but the scars remain.

This anthem is for all the queer souls in the alt scene who feel like outsiders. Featuring Grammy-winner Steve Stevens (Billy Idol, Top Gun Anthem), “Razorblade Romance” blends raw industrial rock with defiant emotion.



“This song feels like planning my own funeral,” Ray says. “Society tries to shame queer people to death, but we endure. We survive.”

With haunting lyrics and Stevens’ blistering guitar, “Razorblade Romance” is dark, daring, and unforgettable.

Ray Noir is coming for the top. His 2024 mixtape “Scorpio” broke through with over 130K Spotify streams, sold-out shows, and a profile that’s quickly becoming unstoppable.

Next stop: The Black Heart (April 3, 2025), Resistanz Festival (April 18, 2025), followed by a headlining show in Oslo (October 3, 2025).

Razorblade Romance drops on Valentine’s Day 2025. And stay tuned – there’s a savage remix from Bobby Wolfgang coming your way in late March.

Ray Noir feat. Steve Stevens – Razorblade Romance (Photo: Aaron Heather)

Written by: Ray Noir, Steve Stevens & Madeleine Wood

Produced & Mixed by: Jon Cass

Mastering by: Joe Farr



jrstange

