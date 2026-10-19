Priest releases “Dehumanized,” the third single and video from “Altered State Police,” out October 23, 2026 via Blue Nine.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swedish dark synth act Priest releases Dehumanized, the third and final single from its fifth studio album, “Altered State Police,” on October 16, 2026. The album itself arrives October 23 via Blue Nine.

“Dehumanized” is track eight of the twelve-song album. It follows “Python,” released August 21, and “Minions,” the album’s second preview single. An official video accompanies the track, directed by Claudio Marino for Artax Film and starring Karo Hall, shot in a fetishistic, cybernetic style. The video follows a character whose survival instincts strengthen after being stripped down in the aftermath of a relationship.

Priest dedicates the song to “all survivors out there” and to victims of people with narcissistic personality disorders. The band says the song and video do not romanticize trauma. Their stated focus is the emotional cost of realizing what has been lost and the struggle to reclaim one’s identity.

‘Altered State Police’ tracklist and production

Altered State Police runs: “Jaded” (feat. Internal), “Python,” “Jeopardize,” “Altered State Police,” “Karmageddon,” “Sentimental,” “When We’re Gone,” “Dehumanized,” “Minions,” “The Savior’s Blade,” “Here Comes the Light” and “Stargate” (feat. Unify Separate). Linton Rubino and Leo Josefsson produced the album; Josefsson mixed it at Kiss the Needle, and Magnus Lindberg mastered it at Redmount Studios. The record moves through surveillance, technology, identity and political distrust, mixing synthpop, industrial electronics and 1990s big beat.

“Altered State Police” is available to pre-order on CD, black 180g vinyl, and a red 180g vinyl pressing limited to 300 copies, with a red sleeve variant limited to 150 copies.

Priest tours Europe and the UK from October 24 to November 28, with stops in Sheffield, Whitby, London, Paris, Köln, Berlin, Oberhausen, Munich, Frankfurt, Hannover, Leipzig, Hamburg and Stockholm.

About Priest

Priest is a masked Stockholm act formed by former members of Ghost, blending 1980s sci-fi aesthetics with gothic soundscapes across synthpop, industrial and electronic textures. The band released its first single in 2017 and has since built an international following among synth, EBM and industrial listeners, with releases including “New Flesh,” “Body Machine” and “Cyberhead.” Priest has also built a parallel catalogue of covers, including Rammstein’s “Engel” in 2023 and, the same year, Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus”, released by a lineup including former members of Ghost.

Side-Line first covered “Altered State Police” when Priest shared the single “Python” in August 2026, following the band’s US tour supporting Stabbing Westward. “Minions” followed as the album’s second single. “Dehumanized” now closes out the album’s single rollout ahead of its October 23 release on Blue Nine, after which Priest heads into a European and UK tour running through late November.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com