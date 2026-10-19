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North Carolina darkwave duo Feyleux announces its second full-length album, Shadeweaver, out November 6, 2026, via Swiss Dark Nights. The record is led by the single “Remote Control,” which opens the nine-track album.

Feyleux is Laurelei Ruroden, on vocals and synthesizers, and Erica Gilstrap, on guitar, synthesizers and programming. The duo wrote “Shadeweaver” mainly over the winter of 2025 and 2026, blending gothic rock and dreampop with 1980s new wave textures, airy vocals and cold guitars. The band builds the record around dark romanticism and Jungian shadow work, confronting the suppressed or rejected parts of the self.

“Shadeweaver” follows “Remote Control” with “Frailty,” “Grave Moss,” “Flutter + Fade,” “Detachment,” “Oubliette,” “Solitary World,” “Astral Weaver” and “Strawberry Moon.” The album is available to pre-order digitally and on CD in a digipak limited to 500 copies through the label’s Bandcamp.

<a href="https://feyleux.bandcamp.com/album/shadeweaver" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Shadeweaver by Feyleux</a>

Feyleux’s chronology since ‘Midnight Hearts’

Side-Line first covered Feyleux with its debut album, “Midnight Hearts,” released June 7, 2024, via Swiss Dark Nights, following a demo EP from January 2024. The nine-track debut was mixed and mastered by Kurs (Valerio Rivieccio) and opened with “The Empress,” whose music video arrived June 6, 2024. Feyleux returned in February 2026 with the three-track EP “Phases,” featuring “Frailty,” “Mercury” and “Shoreless.” “Shadeweaver” is the duo’s follow-up, due less than three years after its debut.

About Feyleux

Feyleux formed in North Carolina in mid-2023 as a duo built around Laurelei Ruroden and Erica Gilstrap, blending dreampop and darkwave electronics with a current of 1980s synthpop. The band released a demo EP in January 2024, followed by its debut album, “Midnight Hearts,” on June 7, 2024, via Swiss Dark Nights, mixed and mastered by Kurs (Valerio Rivieccio) and led by the single “The Empress.” The duo has played more than a hundred shows since that debut and returned in September 2025 with the video for “Phantoma,” followed by the three-track EP “Phases” in February 2026. “Shadeweaver,” the band’s second full-length, arrives November 6, 2026, again via Swiss Dark Nights, carrying the dark-romanticism and shadow-work themes of its lead single, “Remote Control.”

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com