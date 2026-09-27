September 27, 2026

Priest announces fifth album ‘Altered State Police’, out October 23

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 27, 2026

Priest releases its fifth studio album, “Altered State Police,” on October 23, 2026 via Blue Nine, blending synthpop and industrial electronics.

Priest

Priest

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Swedish dark synth act Priest announces its fifth studio album, “Altered State Police,” out October 23, 2026 via Blue Nine. The record moves through surveillance, technology, identity and control across a blend of synthpop, industrial electronics and flashes of 1990s big beat.

Related newsPriest share 'Python' ahead of 'Altered State Police'

The title track is the album’s emotional centerpiece, and the band describes the record as a continuation of the dystopian world it has built over its previous releases, meant to be heard start to finish. The band plans a full visual reveal, including new press images, on October 1.

Side-Line first named “Altered State Police” when Priest shared the single “Python” earlier in 2026, and has previously covered Priest’s take on other acts’ material, including its version of Rammstein’s “Engel” in 2023 and, the same year, a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus”, released by a lineup including former members of the masked Swedish rock band Ghost.

About Priest

Priest is a Swedish dark synth act built around former members of Ghost, carrying over that band’s masked visual identity into an electronic project. The group has released four studio albums to date and built a parallel catalogue of cover versions, including reworkings of Rammstein’s “Engel” and Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus,” both covered by Side-Line in 2023. “Altered State Police” is Priest’s fifth album and continues the surveillance-and-control themes running through the band’s recent work, with a full visual identity reveal planned for October 1, 2026, ahead of the album’s October 23 release.

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