Aesthetic Perfection and Priest released the single ‘Rorschach’ via Out Of Line Music, ahead of their joint European tour starting October 30, 2026.

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Aesthetic Perfection and Swedish synthwave trio Priest released the single “Rorschach” via Out Of Line Music, a day ahead of the two bands’ joint European tour. “Rorschach” pairs Priest’s synthwave sound with Aesthetic Perfection’s industrial pop, and is named for the inkblot test, with lyrics about being seen only through other people’s projections instead of as one is.

“Rorschach” is available on Spotify. The single caps a year for Aesthetic Perfection that included a US headline tour and appearances at Till Fest in Leipzig, M’era Luna Festival and Summer Breeze Open Air.

Suckers For Punishment tour dates

Aesthetic Perfection and Priest launch their joint “Suckers For Punishment” tour on October 30, 2026 in Sheffield, running through the UK, France and Germany before wrapping up in Hamburg:

October 30, 2026 – Sheffield, UK

November 1, 2026 – London, UK

November 2, 2026 – Paris, France

November 3, 2026 – Cologne, Germany

November 4, 2026 – Berlin, Germany

November 10, 2026 – Munich, Germany

November 11, 2026 – Frankfurt, Germany

November 12, 2026 – Hannover, Germany

November 13, 2026 – Leipzig, Germany

November 14, 2026 – Hamburg, Germany

Aesthetic Perfection returns to the US in spring 2027 for dates with Powerman 5000, running April 12 to May 22, followed by an appearance at AMPHI Festival 2027 in Cologne on July 24 and 25.

About Aesthetic Perfection

Aesthetic Perfection is an industrial pop project led by Los Angeles-born, Austria-based producer Daniel Graves, with Los Angeles native Constance Antoinette and New York-based drummer Joe Letz. Over 25 years, the band has released seven full-length albums, blending industrial, pop and goth elements. Its past collaborators include Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), Jinxx (Black Veil Brides) and Rhys Fulber (Fear Factory), and its music has featured in Netflix originals and on the “Underworld: Awakening” soundtrack.

Priest is a Swedish synthwave trio featuring former members of Ghost. Side-Line has previously covered the band’s cover versions of Rammstein’s “Engel” and Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus.”

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