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Souls In Bondage is a Dutch-Italian duo making their debut with this self-titled EP, presenting five tracks of what they describe as Noise-Rock.

I detect 1980s influences that evoke the grey area between Dark-Wave and Cold-Wave. While the specific label isn’t crucial, it does offer a clue to the sound: Souls In Bondage create dark music featuring both male and female vocals—although, to my ears, the female voice has a slightly more enchanting quality. The guitar plays a prominent role, yet the addition of synths lends extra power to the overall atmosphere. The duo seems to be striving for a unique sound, unafraid to incorporate experimental passages or even a track with hints of Shoegaze.

I wouldn’t call this an extraordinary debut, but it is certainly a promising record from a group that is still finding its footing while already showcasing some cool ideas. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “Mild At Heart”:

<a href="https://sister9.bandcamp.com/track/mild-at-heart" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mild At Heart by Souls In Bondage</a>

About Souls In Bondage

Souls In Bondage is a post-punk and noise rock duo formed in the autumn of 2025 by Simona Dellamorte and Giulio Pardi, who are based between the Netherlands and Italy. Dellamorte, also known for Feralia Planitia and Atrate, plays synths and shares vocals, while Pardi, also of Bibo & Beyond, contributes guitar alongside a drum machine.

The duo released their self-titled debut EP on Sister 9 Recordings on March 6, 2026, as a digital download and a limited-edition cassette, with five tracks: “Orbiter,” “Fallen,” “Island Universes,” “Blank,” and “Mild at Heart.” Sister 9 Recordings previously released Nothingheads’ debut album “The Art Of Sod” in February 2025.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com