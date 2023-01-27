Electro wave act Priest (feat. former members of Ghost) covers Depeche Mode’s ‘Personal Jesus’

Following up on their first ever US tour last October in support of their studio album “Body Machine”, the dark wave act Priest are back with a brand-new single, a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus”, on Cleopatra Records.

The band explains the choice for the cover as follows: “‘Personal Jesus’ is one of those timeless tracks that seem to always have been there. When we got the chance to cover a Depeche Mode song we got a bit sweaty – how should you even approach it? We took away the guitar, most iconic part of the song and replaced it with a Moog synthesizer! It resulted in a more gritty, hard hitting version. This is a homage to the band I think have influenced us the most.”

Priest’s cover is the first song to be released from the forthcoming (March 17) Depeche Mode tribute album, “All I Ever Wanted – A Tribute To Depeche Mode”, which will feature tracks covered by Lebanon Hanover, Skold, Xiu Xiu, The Kvb and more.