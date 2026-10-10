Lowsunday release ‘Call Silence Remixed’ single

Lowsunday release “Call Silence Remixed,” two reworks of their song by Psychotribe and Sam Rosenthal, out now via Projekt Records.

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Pittsburgh darkwave-shoegaze duo Lowsunday released “Call Silence Remixed,” a two-track single reworking their song “Call Silence,” on 9 October 2026 through Projekt Records.

Psychotribe, the alias of DEATĦ B¥ LØVE’s Peter Guellard, contributes the “Silent Tribe Remix,” pushing the song’s post-punk tension into EBM and electronic territory. Sam Rosenthal, founder of Projekt Records and the creative force behind Black Tape For A Blue Girl, provides the second remix, built on stark drones and spacious electronic layers. Both tracks are credited to lyricist and vocalist Shane Sahene, with bassist Bobby Spell co-writing each version alongside its respective remixer.

Guellard also filmed, produced and directed a video for the Silent Tribe Remix, shot at the University of Pittsburgh’s Posvar Hall and starring Sahene and Sereny Welsby. Guellard describes the shoot as drawing on his own history: “The architecture of Pittsburgh, the city where Shane and I first became part of the same musical community more than three decades ago. That connection between memory, friendship, architecture, and music became the foundation of this work.” Rosenthal’s remix, Sahene says, “captured a vulnerability we seldom show, bringing a completely different vision. The stark, droning layers and almost percussive reverbs create a palpable mood.”

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/call-silence-remixed" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Call Silence Remixed by Lowsunday</a>

“Call Silence Remixed” is out now on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music. Lowsunday played Pittsburgh’s Brillobox on release night, 9 October, with Choir Boy, Crash Davidian and DJ Krass Advert.

About Lowsunday

Shane Sahene and Bobby Spell formed Lowsunday in Pittsburgh in 1994 as Low Sunday Ghost Machine, releasing their self-titled debut album in 1996 and a follow-up, “Elesgiem,” in 1999. The project then went quiet for close to 25 years.

Lowsunday returned to music in 2025, marking the 30th and 25th anniversaries of those two albums with expanded reissues, and released its first new material since 1999 with the “White EP” and “Black EP” on Projekt Records. The “White EP” was ranked second in Post-Punk.com’s Best EPs of 2025. Sam Rosenthal, a longtime associate of the band, helped bring them back into the studio for that return. The band’s earlier song “She Follows Rain” also appears on Cherry Red Records’ four-CD boxset “We Are The Beautiful.”

“Call Silence Remixed,” paired with Guellard’s video, is Lowsunday’s latest release since the “White EP” and “Black EP,” both still available through Projekt Records’ store alongside the band’s two vinyl EPs and reissue albums.

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