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Swedish post-punk and industrial act Agent Side Grinder released a new single, “The Choir,” through Metropolis Records on November 13, 2026, and will begin 2027 with a European tour alongside labelmates Then Comes Silence.

<a href="https://agentsidegrinder.bandcamp.com/track/the-choir" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Choir by Agent Side Grinder</a>

The single is the band’s first original release since “Jack Vegas” (2023) and introduces material from a forthcoming EP, Signals, due in March 2027. It was produced by Jimmy Monell, who has previously worked with Kite and EMMON. “The Choir” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

Lyrically, “The Choir” addresses how hostility and manipulation spread through public discourse, using the choir, traditionally a symbol of harmony, as a metaphor for how repeated aggression by many voices normalizes intimidation and polarization.

European Tour 2027 with Then Comes Silence

Agent Side Grinder will begin 2027 with a European co-headlining tour alongside fellow Swedish act and Metropolis Records labelmate Then Comes Silence, whose eighth studio album, “Requiem Ballroom,” was released on November 20, 2026. Agent Side Grinder’s Johan Lange contributed synthesizers to the album’s closing track.

Confirmed tour dates:

08.01.2027 – Hamburg, Germany

09.01.2027 – Detmold, Germany – Owls ’n’ Bats Festival

10.01.2027 – Oberhausen, Germany

12.01.2027 – Chambéry, France

13.01.2027 – Liège, Belgium

14.01.2027 – Hanover, Germany

15.01.2027 – Aarhus, Denmark

16.01.2027 – Copenhagen, Denmark

Tour information and tickets: linktr.ee/tcsontour

About Agent Side Grinder

Formed in Stockholm in the mid-2000s by Peter Fristedt and Johan Lange, Agent Side Grinder established themselves through a combination of analogue electronics, industrial experimentation and post-punk, developing their sound across albums including “Hardware” (2012) and “Alkimia” (2015), both recipients of Swedish Manifest Awards. Following the arrival of vocalist Emanuel Åström in 2017, the band expanded its melodic and electronic direction through “A/X” (2019) and “Jack Vegas” (2023). Their current line-up comprises Johan Lange (synthesizers, programming, vocals and percussion), Peter Fristedt (synthesizers, samplers and tape loops) and Emanuel Åström (lead vocals).

Bandcamp: agentsidegrinder.bandcamp.com · Instagram: @agentsidegrinder

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.