Pittsburgh duo Lowsunday release a Jer Herring video for “Someone To Talk To” from the “Low Sunday Ghost Machine – Black EP”, out on Projekt Records since May.

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Pittsburgh post-punk and shoegaze duo Lowsunday have released a music video for “Someone To Talk To“, the third track on their EP “low sunday ghost machine black ep”. The video went up on August 25, 2026 and was directed by Jer Herring, who has worked on the band’s earlier clips. The EP itself came out on Projekt Records on May 15, 2026.

Bobby Spell connects the visuals to a subject the duo return to across the release:

“This video conveys the delicate coldness, detachment and loneliness of this song. A theme frequently visited by us involves a feeling of isolation which seems to be increasingly common in modern life. The visuals in the video demonstrate this feeling in a variety of scenarios where separation, miscommunication or distance is implied throughout. Our creative partner Jer Herring has once again created a perfect visual counterpart for a Lowsunday song and we’re very proud of it.”

The ‘Black EP’ and its five tracks

“low sunday ghost machine black ep” holds five songs: “You’re So Wired”, “Shattered”, “Someone To Talk To”, “This Is Not Heaven” and “Don’t Want To Dream Again”. Projekt Records issued it on May 15, 2026 as a digital release and as a one-sided 12-inch vinyl EP limited to 200 copies. It is the second half of a two-part series that began with “low sunday ghost machine white ep” in November 2025.

Videos have now been released for three of the five tracks. Side-Line covered the You’re So Wired clip in July.

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/low-sunday-ghost-machine-black-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">low sunday ghost machine black ep by lowsunday</a>

About Lowsunday

Lowsunday formed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1994 under the name Low Sunday Ghost Machine. The group self-released a debut album under that name in 1996, with Shane Sahene on vocals and guitar, Scott Bedillion on guitar, Marc Turina on bass and Dale Reckless on synthesizer, produced by Lou Contumelio.

A second record, “Elesgiem”, circulated as a self-released promo CD in 1999 before Projekt Records issued it commercially on April 3, 2001. Sahene produced it and played guitar and sang, Bobby Spell played bass and engineered, and A. T. Vish, Shaun Leslie and Shawn Bann filled out the sessions; Peter Beckerman mixed. Projekt released a remaster of “Elesgiem” in 2024 and a sixteen-track remaster of the 1996 debut in 2025, the latter including a 1999 re-recording of “For A Moment”.

The band returned to new material with “low sunday ghost machine white ep” on November 28, 2025, its first all-new songs since 1999. Side-Line covered the “Soft Capture” and “Nevver” videos from that EP. Lowsunday is now a duo of Shane Sahene, who handles vocals, guitar, synth, bass and drums, and Bobby Spell on bass, guitar and drums.

“Someone To Talk To” is the third video pulled from the “Black EP”, which closes out the two-part series the band began in late 2025.

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