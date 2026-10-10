Lilinanna releases ‘Agoniza’ single via Polypiel Records

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Italian darkwave artist Lilinanna released the single “Agoniza” on 3 September 2026, her second release through Madrid label Polypiel Records after July’s “The Ghost.” The track pairs post-punk and 80s synth-wave production with a music video shot around Baroque church architecture, cemeteries and funerary iconography.

“Agoniza” follows two lovers through a night that moves past churches and abandoned buildings as they confront the idea that one of them will eventually have to live without the other. The lyrics alternate between English and Spanish. She sets that theme against a pulsing, dance-oriented rhythm, mixing post-punk basslines and darkwave synth lines with structural nods to Baroque composition.

“Agoniza” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp and Spotify. An official music video accompanies the release.

<a href="https://lilinanna.bandcamp.com/track/agoniza" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Agoniza by Lilinanna</a>

About Lilinanna

Lilinanna, the solo project of Italian artist Linda, is originally from Puglia and was raised in the Marche region. She began releasing music in 2021, including work with other bands, before starting to perform live under the Lilinanna name in 2023. Her debut album, “Underworld Shelter,” is a seven-song, self-produced record made in home studios and completed in 2025 with Gianluca Lo Presti. She performed at Casa Sanremo during Sanremo festival week in February 2026.

Lilinanna’s first release through Polypiel Records, the Madrid label that also issued Rule of Two’s “Afterlife” single in 2026, was “The Ghost” in July 2026. “Agoniza” is her second single for the label, continuing a project built around themes of memory, loss and death, staged through recurring imagery of candles, veils, roses and religious iconography.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com