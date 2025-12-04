Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Pittsburgh-based post-punk / shoegaze outfit Lowsunday has released “Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP” via Projekt Records, marking the band’s first collection of entirely new material since 1999.

Alongside the EP, Lowsunday presents a video for closing track “Love Language”, created by filmmaker Jer Herring.

The five-track EP, available digitally and as a one-sided white 12″ vinyl edition through the band, revisits the group’s guitar-driven sound while extending the work that surrounded the recent 30th anniversary remaster of “Low Sunday Ghost Machine” and the 25th anniversary remaster of “Elesgiem”.

“Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP” features the tracks “Nevver”, “Call Silence”, “Soft Capture”, “You Lost Yourself”, and “Love Language”, all written and recorded by core members Shane Sahene (vocals, guitar, synth, bass, drums) and Bobby Spell (bass, guitar, drums). Projekt describes the release as one that “blurs the lines between post-punk, shoegaze, dreampop, and darkwave.”

The new material connects back to the band’s 1990s catalogue while pushing arrangements into noisier passages on one side and more restrained, dream pop-oriented sections on the other.

About Lowsunday

Lowsunday is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based dream pop and post-punk band formed in 1994, originally under the name Low Sunday Ghost Machine. In their early phase, they self-released demos, EPs and singles before issuing the self-titled album “Low Sunday Ghost Machine” in 1996, followed by “Lowsunday: Elesgiem” in 1999, both through Projekt Records. During this period, the lineup included songwriter and vocalist/guitarist Shane Sahene alongside Marc Turina (bass), Scott Bedillion (guitar), Dale Reckless (synth) and drummer LP, among others.

In 1997 the band released the 7″ single “Static” on Bliss Records, pairing a re-recorded album track with a non-album B-side. Over time, Lowsunday’s sound shifted from a more neo post-punk approach toward a denser shoegaze and dream pop orientation, while retaining a darkwave and gothic rock edge.

As of 2024–2025, the group has focused on archival and new work with Projekt. The band released a remastered edition of “Elesgiem” in 2024 and “Low Sunday Ghost Machine (2025 remaster)” in September 2025, expanding the debut with bonus material and new 2025 mixes. The current studio core of Lowsunday centres on Sahene and Spell, with additional musicians appearing in earlier and remaster-era lineups.

