Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Canadian synth-pop duo Psyche will reissue “Unveiling the Secret” as a 40th anniversary edition on 23 October 2026 through Vuz Records. The album was originally released in 1986 on New Rose Records.

The reissue comes on two limited 180-gram vinyl pressings, each with a lyrics inlay: a white edition of 100 copies and a red galaxy edition of 200 copies.

This version is newly remastered and slightly re-edited from the original release, and it adds the track “The Crawler,” which first appeared on the 12″ single of “Unveiling the Secret + Screaming Machine.” It is the fourth time the album has been reissued: Synthetic Symphony/SPV put it out on CD in 1997 and again in 2003, and Artoffact Records reissued it on CD and vinyl in 2016 for the album’s 30th anniversary.

The tracklist runs: “Thundershowers,” “Caught in the Act,” “Lord Unleashed,” “The Crawler,” “Prisoner to Desire,” “The Saint Became a Lush,” “Black Panther,” “Taking Chances” and “Unveiling the Secret.”

About Psyche

Psyche was formed in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in 1982 by brothers Darrin and Stephen Huss; Dwayne Goettel contributed additional keyboards at the band’s debut performance that December. The duo built a dark, hypnotic synth-pop sound that Side-Line discussed with Darrin Huss around the 2016 reissue campaign for the band’s first three albums. “Insomnia Theatre” (1985) was followed by “Unveiling the Secret” (1986), which led to a deal with the Paris label New Rose Records and the band’s international breakthrough.

Further albums followed through the late 1980s and 1990s: “Mystery Hotel” (1988), “The Influence” (1989), “Daydream Avenue” (1991), “Intimacy” (1994) and “Strange Romance” (1996). Psyche signed to the Hamburg label StrangeWays for “Love Among the Ruined” (1998), then to Accession Records, which released the “Sanctuary” single in 2001 and the album “The Hiding Place” the same year. “Babylon Deluxe” followed in 2003, and “The 11th Hour” (2005) was co-released by Accession in Europe, Metropolis Records in North America and Irond Records in Russia. Darrin Huss remains the band’s constant member, with the group now based in Germany.

VUZ Records has become the band’s recent reissue partner, releasing the “Under the Radar” compilation series in 2018 and 2019 and the “Future Memories” CD compilation that Side-Line reported in June 2025. “Unveiling the Secret” is still available on CD alongside the earlier compilations “Future Memories” and “Under the Radar Vol. 2.”

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com