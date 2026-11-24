Krystal System have released an official video for “Soleil Noir”, taken from their 2026 album “Da Punch”, premiered November 22, 2026.

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French electro-metal trio Krystal System have released an official video for Soleil Noir, a track from their 2026 album “Da Punch,” released via Alfa Matrix. The video premiered on November 22, 2026.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/soleil-noir" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Soleil Noir by Krystal System</a>

The video was directed by Valdor. “Da Punch,” a 13-track album, was released on June 26, 2026 via Spleen+, with the Alfa Matrix store carrying a CD edition featuring two bonus tracks. The album also includes a cover of Front 242’s “Headhunter.”

About Krystal System

Krystal System started in Paris in April 2006 under the name Krystal, as a duo of Bonnie on vocals and guitar and N°7 on vocals, synths and machines. After an early demo, “Demain n’existe pas,” and exposure through the 2007 International Cravefest Video Awards, the band signed to Alfa Matrix and adopted the name Krystal System, releasing the debut album “Underground” on November 14, 2008.

The EP “Underground: VooDoo Night Sessions” followed on November 27, 2009, then “Nuclear” on June 17, 2011 and “Rage” on March 15, 2013. The band added bassist Phi for the 2025 EP “Éclats Rouges,” its first studio release since “Rage,” and that three-piece line-up recorded “Da Punch,” released in 2026. The “Soleil Noir” video keeps the album in circulation five months after its release.

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