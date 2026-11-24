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South African-born singer-songwriter Ashton Nyte, frontman of gothic rock act The Awakening, launched a Substack publication at ashtonnyte.substack.com on November 21, 2026. The site carries the tagline “Poetry for the brokenhearted” and has passed 2,000 subscribers.

Subscribers get video content Nyte describes as song demos, poetry readings and behind-the-scenes footage, drawn from his solo work, The Awakening, his collaborations and new material. The launch’s free content includes a video of Nyte performing “Suzanne”, a cover of the Leonard Cohen song, introduced with an anecdote involving Elvis Presley. The other two launch videos are a reading from “Autumn’s Children”, Nyte’s second book, and a piece from “Waiting for a Voice”, his first.

About Ashton Nyte

Ashton Nyte is a singer, songwriter, producer and author born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, now based in the United States. He fronts The Awakening, a gothic rock and darkwave act formed in Johannesburg in 1995 that has released albums including “Risen”, “Roadside Heretics” and, most recently, 2024’s self-titled “The Awakening”. Side-Line has previously covered the band’s “Through The Veil” video and tour announcement and the single “Until The Dawn”.

Alongside his music, Nyte has published two books combining poetry, short stories and personal reflections: “Waiting for a Voice” in 2020 and “Autumn’s Children” in 2023, each paired with a solo album of the same name. He has also contributed vocals and songwriting to Michael Ciravolo’s Beauty in Chaos project and to MGT, which features members of The Mission UK and Peter Murphy.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com