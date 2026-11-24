Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Dublin-based synth-punk project Gravité Fresq released their debut album, Slightly Wrong Structural Damage, on November 13, 2026, through their own label, Gravité Fresq Records. The ten-track album, running 31 minutes and 24 seconds, gathers the string of singles the project released across the year and adds two songs written specifically for the record, “Dirty Dance” and “Progrest.”

On “Dirty Dance”, linked to the video above, Gravité Fresq set a four-on-the-floor beat against overdriven synth bass to target fitness-app culture and step-counting. The album’s other new track, “Progrest”, closes out the tracklist without a chorus: a single distorted bassline builds into one vocal line.

The album assembles ten tracks released as standalone singles between December 2025 and November 2026: “Festive Season My Arse”, “Schrödinger’s Office”, “Reality Is Premium”, “Placebo Thrill”, “Curry Sauce”, “Future Is On Fire”, “Hypocrisy Loophole”, “Nail The Noise”, “Dirty Dance” and “Progrest”. Side-Line covered two of those singles on release: ‘Future Is On Fire’ in July and ‘Hypocrisy Loophole’, the project’s seventh single of 2026, in September.

Reviewing the album for Obscure Sound, Mike Mineo wrote that it “moves between bright synth-pop hooks, industrial basslines, and confrontational rhythms,” adding that the songwriting makes for “an absorbing success from Gravité Fresq.”

Slightly Wrong Structural Damage is streaming on Spotify.

About Gravité Fresq

Gravité Fresq is a Dublin-based project that makes synth-punk and alternative electronics. The project describes its own sound as “painting sonic frescoes of gloomy absurdity and modern dread,” and releases through its own label, Gravité Fresq Records.

Gravité Fresq spent 2026 building toward a debut full-length one single at a time: “Schrödinger’s Office” in January, “Reality Is Premium” in February, “Placebo Thrill” in April, “Curry Sauce” in May, ‘Future Is On Fire’ in July, ‘Hypocrisy Loophole’ in August and “Nail The Noise” in October, following on from “Festive Season My Arse”, the project’s first single, in December 2025.

Slightly Wrong Structural Damage, released November 13, 2026, brings those singles together with “Dirty Dance” and “Progrest”, the two tracks Gravité Fresq wrote to complete the album.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com