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Vienna-based industrial and EBM project Manufracture Music released a new single, “Iron Breath”, on November 24, 2026. Producer Valerian Steel built the track entirely on analog hardware, under the project’s self-described Analog Core Industrial (A.C.I.) method: no software instruments and no AI-generated audio.

<a href="https://manufracturemusic.bandcamp.com/track/iron-breath-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Iron Breath by Manufracture Music</a>

The Bandcamp credits list an Andromeda A6, a Novation Superbass Station, a Pro 2, a Trigon-6, a Pro 6 and a JP-8080 synthesizer, alongside an Analog Rytm drum machine and outboard processing from TC Electronic. Manufracture Music produced and arranged the track.

The single arrives with an official music video built from AI-generated imagery, a deliberate contrast to the track’s hardware-only production. Manufracture Music describes the pairing as “ANALOG MACHINES. ARTIFICIAL VISIONS. ONE CONTROLLED COLLISION.” The video’s visuals draw on industrial ruins, human-machine hybrids and surveillance-style overlays, a visual language the project presents as a comment on AI-generated imagery becoming the default aesthetic of the scene it comes from, not as an endorsement of that imagery.

“Iron Breath” is the third Manufracture Music release built under the A.C.I. method. “The Scene Lies (A.C.I. Manifesto)” introduced the concept on August 14, 2026, and “System Apathy” came out on October 20, 2026. “Iron Breath” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

About Manufracture Music

Manufracture Music is the industrial, EBM and darkwave project of producer Valerian Steel, based in Vienna, Austria. He also runs the dance-oriented Fourtyfication*5 and the ambient-leaning Music of Synergia under his own name, and has worked with a vocalist credited only as Enzo across several Manufracture Music tracks.

The debut album “Fractured Empires” appeared in early 2025, followed by the “Mormon” EP on March 29, 2025, and a run of singles through 2025 and 2026 that included “Isolated”, “Ghosts” featuring Enzo, “Blood Syntax”, “Hateration”, “Tearfall”, “End of Life”, “Null Rite System” featuring Enzo, “Kinetic Decay”, “Skip My Tracks” and “Synthetic Species”. Every release has been self-issued.

“The Scene Lies (A.C.I. Manifesto)” introduced Manufracture Music’s Analog Core Industrial method on August 14, 2026, positioning hardware-only production against generative AI tools in the electronic underground. “System Apathy” followed on October 20, 2026, returning the project to song form under the same zero-software constraint. “Iron Breath”, released November 24, 2026, extends that method to a release paired with an AI-generated video, setting the project’s hardware-only sound against the visual language it is directed against.

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