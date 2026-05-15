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The Belgian–American electronic dance act Lords of Acid has released “Dream Boy,” the second single of 2026, on 15 May 2026 via Metropolis Records. The track is available digitally on streaming platforms and Bandcamp. It features vocalist Carla Harvey, who joined the group in early 2025 and has since been named the band’s ‘reigning Acid Queen’.

The band describes the song as “a dark trip through the streets of Necropolis, where addiction feels like salvation and nightmares wear a beautiful disguise.” Lords of Acid add: “‘Dream Boy’ isn’t about judging addiction. It’s about understanding the pain, loneliness and emptiness that drive people toward it in the first place. We wanted the verses to feel raw and claustrophobic, almost like a panic attack, while the reggae-inspired chorus drifts like a hallucination you never want to wake up from. The line ‘Dream boy, keep on floating in the sun’ sounds warm and beautiful at first, until you realise it’s about somebody slowly disappearing in plain sight. It is one of the darkest songs we have ever written, but underneath the shadows there’s still a message of human connection, desire and the search for a real high that doesn’t destroy you.”

An ironic side-note: The cover art of the single features a man with a classic 1980s mullet: short and full on top, with much longer hair flowing down the back and sides. The front is styled with volume and a soft brushed-up shape, while the back is wavy to curly and shoulder-length. Fashion-wise, it fits a retro glam-rock / new-wave office rebel look: neat enough in front to pair with glasses, shirt, tie, and blazer, but wild at the back for a more eccentric, rock-inspired edge

<a href="https://lordsofacidofficial.bandcamp.com/album/dream-boy" rel="noopener">Dream Boy by Lords Of Acid</a>

“Dream Boy” follows Lords of Acid and Princess Superstar’s “Karaoke Superstar”, released in April 2026 on Metropolis Records. That track was a collaboration with US vocalist and DJ Princess Superstar and presented the group in a rather theatrical mode drawing on Japanese game show aesthetics, underground fetish culture, and pop satire.

Both “Dream Boy” and “Karaoke Superstar” are confirmed to appear on the band’s seventh studio album, first announced in February 2026 as “Acid Reign” however that will NOT be the title so we learned. The record is set for release in late 2026 on Metropolis Records and will feature additional guest vocalists alongside Harvey.

Carla Harvey was announced as the new Lords of Acid vocalist on 6 January 2025. Harvey is a US singer previously known as co-lead vocalist of the metal band Butcher Babies. She joined Lords of Acid in early 2025 and fronted the group’s 2025 “Praise The Lords” tour.

Lords of Acid are currently midway through their “Cheeky Freaky Tour” of the United States, which runs until the end of May 2026.

About Lords of Acid

Lords of Acid formed in Antwerp, Belgium in 1988. The founding lineup comprised Maurice Engelen (known as Praga Khan) on keyboards and programming, Nikkie Van Lierop (Jade 4U) on vocals and keyboards, and Olivier Adams on percussion and keyboards. The project debuted with the New Beat single “I Sit On Acid” in 1988 and built an early following in the European club scene before expanding to North America.

Their debut album, “Lust,” appeared in 1991 on Antler-Subway and introduced the group’s blend of techno, acid house, and industrial music with provocative lyrics addressing sexuality, drug use, and hedonism. The record produced club hits and even had chart visibility in the United States.

“Voodoo-U” followed in 1994, shifting the sound toward a heavier industrial direction while retaining the group’s lyrical identity. “Our Little Secret” appeared in 1997 and included one of their most recognised tracks, “Pussy.” The fourth album, “Farstucker,” released in 2000, incorporated more live instrumentation and marked the group’s fuller transition toward industrial rock. A greatest hits compilation, “Greatest T*ts,” appeared in 2003.

After a prolonged hiatus, “Deep Chills” was released on 10 April 2012. DJ Méa (Mea Fisher) handled lead vocals on that record. In 2017, the group reissued “Lust,” “Voodoo-U”, “Our Little Secret,” and “Farstucker” through Metropolis Records as Special Remastered Band Editions on CD and double vinyl.

The sixth album, “Pretty in Kink”, was released on 18 May 2018 via Metropolis Records, following a successful Kickstarter campaign. Marieke Bresseleers provided lead vocals on that release. A best-of compilation, “Smoking Hot”, was issued in May 2016. A further compilation, “Beyond Booze,” appeared in May 2022.

The group announced an extensive touring run under the banner Make Acid Great Again in 2024, advertised as the final tour featuring Praga Khan. Carla Harvey joined as the new lead vocalist in January 2025, and the group launched the 2025 “Praise The Lords” tour in support of that announcement. “Dream Boy” is the second single from the forthcoming yet untitled seventh album.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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