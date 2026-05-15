May 15, 2026

Melanculia return with Nino Sable album ‘post mortem’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff May 15, 2026
Melanculia (Photo by Ruth Herberhold)

Melanculia (Photo by Ruth Herberhold)

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German indie/alternative project Melanculia release “post mortem” on 15 May 2026 via noot moon records. The 14-track album is the first Melanculia full-length since “Seventh Circle” in 2018 and was written, performed, produced, mixed and mastered by Nino Sable in Essen, Germany. The album will be out as a CD and digital release, with a limited 6-panel digipak edition of 200 copies.

The album follows the video-single “Sunboat Ascension”, of hich you can see the video below.

Nino Sable comments: “post mortem is resurrection music. Minimal arrangements channel emotional intensity through stark beauty – 130 bpm acoustic riffs meet spectral organs, building toward choruses that feel like sunboats rising through red skies. The industrial Ruhr area echoes in every chord: heavy skies, rusted steel, fleeting light.”

“post mortem” is available for ordering on Bandcamp as a digital album and as a limited 6-panel digipak CD.

About Melanculia

Melanculia is Nino Sable’s solo project from Germany’s Ruhr area. Sable started his first solo project in 1999.

The first Melanculia release was “The Dazed Prophet”, released in October 2010. It continued with “Paths” in May 2013, “Lost Sounds” in July 2018, “Seventh Circle” in December 2018 and “post mortem” in May 2026.

Nino Sable is also known as the vocalist and lyricist of Aeon Sable. Aeon Sable were formed in Essen in 2010 by Din-Tah Aeon and Nino Sable. While Din-Tah Aeon handles guitars, programming and production, Nino Sable takes care of vocals, lyrics, production, songwriting, graphics and media design. So far they released “Per Aspera Ad Astra” in 2010, “Saturn Return” in 2012, “Aequinoctium” in 2013, “Visionaers” in 2014, “Hypaerion” in 2016, “Aether” in 2018, “Aenthology” in 2020 and “Aenigma” in 2023.

We previously covered the Spleen+/Alfa Matrix 7CD post-punk boxset “Resurgence“, which includes Aeon Sable’s “From Witchcraft To Deviltry” on CD 1.

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