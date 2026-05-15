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Montreal post-punk, shoegaze and darkwave band The City Gates has just released “Chimera” via Icy Cold Records and Velouria Recordz. The 8-track album is available on vinyl, CD and digital formats.

“Chimera” was produced and mixed by The City Gates at Velouria Studios in Montreal. Francesco Giuliano mastered the album at Innerwood Music Mansion in Succivo, Italy.

The band says this about the recording sessions: “Working in our own studio gave us the space to shape the sound at our own pace, letting each track’s atmosphere unfold as we recorded, mixed, and produced everything ourselves.”

The album is available via Bandcamp including a white 12-inch vinyl edition with insert and a 3-panel digipak CD edition with lyrics.

<a href="https://thecitygates.bandcamp.com/album/chimera" rel="noopener">Chimera by The City Gates</a>

The official video for “Capitol Hill” is available below.

The City Gates Great Devourer tour dates

To support “Chimera”, The City Gates tour Europe from May 29 through June 6 under the name The Great Devourer Tour. The confirmed dates are:

May 29 — Berlin, DE — Wild at Heart (+ Cataphiles)

May 30 — Holzminden, DE — Horstberg 76 (+ Golden Apes)

June 2 — Paris, FR — QG103

June 3 — Gent, BE — The Crossover (+ Fragment)

June 4 — Rotterdam, NL — Soundville (+ Death by Audio)

June 5 — Wuppertal, DE — Loch (+ Us & I)

June 6 — Modave, BE — Deux-Ours

About The City Gates

The City Gates are a Montréal band mixing post-punk, shoegaze, darkwave and coldwave in their work. The line-up consists of Maxime ‘Max’ Wingender on vocals and guitar, François ‘Frank’ Marsan on guitars, keys and vocals, Jean-Sébastien ‘John’ Tremblay on bass and vocals, and Justin Morneau on drums.

They formed in 2013 when they released the album “Collapse”. It was followed by “Checkpoint Charlie” on October 14, 2017 after which the band moved further toward shoegaze on the 2018 album “Forever Orbiter” released through Northern Light Records.

The band then joined Icy Cold Records and Velouria Recordz for “Age of Resilience”, released on June 9, 2021. Note that Marsan and Wingender also run Velouria Recordz and are involved with the Montréal Velouria Festival.

A few more singles followed – including “Lapidation” in 2024, “La douleur (des mortels)” in 2025 and “Capitol Hill” in 2026 – and now there is “Chimera”. Note that the new album does not include “Lapidation” or “La douleur (des mortels)”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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