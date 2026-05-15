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Berlin dark pop, EBM and dark electro project White Noise TV has released the digital single “Gathering Allies” today, May 15, 2026. The self-produced release runs at a fierceful 181 BPM. The “Gathering Allies” single follows “Transistor” and continues the project’s focus on social division and collective response.

Oliver Staats says this about the new single: “”Gathering Allies” is the moment where observation turns into stance and individual voices become something shared.”

The single has five tracks.

<a href="https://wntv.bandcamp.com/album/gathering-allies" rel="noopener">Gathering Allies by WHITE NOISE TV</a>

A video with a CRT terminal aesthetic is out as well.

https://youtu.be/FaiGgTMfktc

About White Noise TV

White Noise TV is a Berlin-based dark pop project founded by Oliver Staats and Lars Goehring. Staats had been involved in the dark electro scene since the late 1990s, while Goehring had been making electronic music already. The two met through a construction and housing project in 2013 and decided to start making music together after attending Electro Rebel Party at Berlin’s Nuke Club at the end of 2018.

The project released the self-titled debut album “White Noise TV” on March 30, 2020. It was followed with “Every Day Lost” on January 10, 2022. That album was recorded by Oliver Staats, Bernd Abromeit and Lars Goehring, with Bernd Abromeit of Tonschleifer handling mixing and mastering.

The band also appeared on the NoCut Depeche Mode tribute “Music for Constructions”, where the project contributed “World in My Eyes”.

The band continued by releasing “New Dawn” on June 13, 2024. Mixed and engineered by Bernd Abromeit, it was mastered by Brigadier Wolff of Patenbrigade: Wolff. The project then released “Fear Can’t Kill All Future Dreams” on February 7, 2025 and “Transistor” on December 5, 2025. “Transistor” includes remixes by AD:keY, Silicon Avatar, Octobirth, Missing in Stars and Ignazious K.

<a href="https://wntv.bandcamp.com/album/transistor" rel="noopener">TRANSISTOR by WHITE NOISE TV</a>

White Noise TV is now continued as a solo project for Oliver Staats.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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