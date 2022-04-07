Lords Of Acid to release ‘Beyond Booze’ compilation in May

April 7, 2022 bernard

Out on May 20th is the Lords of Acid compilation “Beyond Booze” featuring singles, remixes…
LORDS OF ACID – Beyond Booze

Out on May 20th is the Lords of Acid compilation “Beyond Booze” featuring singles, remixes and other tracks as you can see below.

Lords of Acid is a Belgian/American electronic music group led by musician Maurice Engelen. They debuted with the new beat single “I Sit on Acid” in 1988 and then in 1991 launched their debut album “Lust”. Their second album “Voodoo-U” (1994) features a more industrial sound. This was followed by “Our Little Secret” (1997), a b-side compilation titled “Heaven Is an Orgasm” (1998), and a remix album titled “Expand Your Head” (1999). In 2000 they released a more rock-influenced fourth album titled “Farstucker” and in 2003, after being in the business for fifteen years, released a greatest hits album called “Greatest T*ts”.

A new EP, “Little Mighty Rabbit”, got a September 2011 release followed by their fifth album “Deep Chills” in April 2012. In 2018, Lords of Acid released their sixth album “Pretty in Kink”.

Tracks included are:

  1. I sit on Acid (Insider is Inside Mix)
  2. The Crablouse, (Ludo’s It’s here to stay Mix)
  3. Rubber Doll (Back Off! The Bith Is Mine!)
  4. Scrood Bi U (Hush’s Scroo All Y’all Mix)
  5. The Power is Mine (In Your Hand Mix)
  6. Hell does exist
  7. Do what you wanna do (DO’s Pain & Pleasure Mix)
  8. Pussy (We want some Mix)
  9. Rough Se (Beltram Whip Mix)
  10. Se* Cam Girl (Need to have Se* right now! Mix)
  11. Am I se*y (Yes Mistress Nikkie, May I have another Mix)
  12. I must increase My Bust (The Lords like ’em large Mix)
  13. Gimme Gimme (Erhan’s the One Mix)
  14. Lover Boy Lover Girl (Beat Me up Mix)
  15. Ma Fille de Joy (Hey Ho! Let’s go Mix)

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , , ,

You may have missed

LORDS OF ACID – Beyond Booze

Lords Of Acid to release ‘Beyond Booze’ compilation in May

April 7, 2022 bernard
New a-ha film and album out in Autumn 2022: 'True North'

New deluxe editions for a-ha plus a 2023 tour in the making so a Q&A with the band’s manager Harald Wiik reveals

April 7, 2022 bernard
Belgian electronica project Cubic joins Alfa Matrix and releases label debut EP 'Alphabet Hymn'

Belgian electronica act Cubic returns with ‘Exit – Frankfurt’ EP

April 7, 2022 bernard
Peruvian dark electro project Unidad Obscura returns with 'Entre La Agonia'

Peruvian dark electro project Unidad Obscura returns with ‘Entre La Agonia’

April 7, 2022 bernard
Josie Pace interview: 'If everyone is jumping off a cliff should you?'

Josie Pace interview: ‘If everyone is jumping off a cliff should you?’

April 6, 2022 bernard