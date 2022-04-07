Lords Of Acid to release ‘Beyond Booze’ compilation in May

Out on May 20th is the Lords of Acid compilation “Beyond Booze” featuring singles, remixes and other tracks as you can see below.

Lords of Acid is a Belgian/American electronic music group led by musician Maurice Engelen. They debuted with the new beat single “I Sit on Acid” in 1988 and then in 1991 launched their debut album “Lust”. Their second album “Voodoo-U” (1994) features a more industrial sound. This was followed by “Our Little Secret” (1997), a b-side compilation titled “Heaven Is an Orgasm” (1998), and a remix album titled “Expand Your Head” (1999). In 2000 they released a more rock-influenced fourth album titled “Farstucker” and in 2003, after being in the business for fifteen years, released a greatest hits album called “Greatest T*ts”.

A new EP, “Little Mighty Rabbit”, got a September 2011 release followed by their fifth album “Deep Chills” in April 2012. In 2018, Lords of Acid released their sixth album “Pretty in Kink”.

Tracks included are: