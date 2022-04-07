Lords Of Acid to release ‘Beyond Booze’ compilation in May
Out on May 20th is the Lords of Acid compilation “Beyond Booze” featuring singles, remixes…
Out on May 20th is the Lords of Acid compilation “Beyond Booze” featuring singles, remixes and other tracks as you can see below.
Lords of Acid is a Belgian/American electronic music group led by musician Maurice Engelen. They debuted with the new beat single “I Sit on Acid” in 1988 and then in 1991 launched their debut album “Lust”. Their second album “Voodoo-U” (1994) features a more industrial sound. This was followed by “Our Little Secret” (1997), a b-side compilation titled “Heaven Is an Orgasm” (1998), and a remix album titled “Expand Your Head” (1999). In 2000 they released a more rock-influenced fourth album titled “Farstucker” and in 2003, after being in the business for fifteen years, released a greatest hits album called “Greatest T*ts”.
A new EP, “Little Mighty Rabbit”, got a September 2011 release followed by their fifth album “Deep Chills” in April 2012. In 2018, Lords of Acid released their sixth album “Pretty in Kink”.
Tracks included are:
- I sit on Acid (Insider is Inside Mix)
- The Crablouse, (Ludo’s It’s here to stay Mix)
- Rubber Doll (Back Off! The Bith Is Mine!)
- Scrood Bi U (Hush’s Scroo All Y’all Mix)
- The Power is Mine (In Your Hand Mix)
- Hell does exist
- Do what you wanna do (DO’s Pain & Pleasure Mix)
- Pussy (We want some Mix)
- Rough Se (Beltram Whip Mix)
- Se* Cam Girl (Need to have Se* right now! Mix)
- Am I se*y (Yes Mistress Nikkie, May I have another Mix)
- I must increase My Bust (The Lords like ’em large Mix)
- Gimme Gimme (Erhan’s the One Mix)
- Lover Boy Lover Girl (Beat Me up Mix)
- Ma Fille de Joy (Hey Ho! Let’s go Mix)
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether