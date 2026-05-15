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Gothenburg-based project ou ou have released their debut EP “lake” on Xenophone International. The three-track digital release features vocals by Tilde Mossberg, compositions and lyrics by Anna Öberg, and production by Charles Storm.

The three tracks are: “Silence by the Lake” (4:25), “This River” (4:08), and “Into the Lake” (4:18). Musically the EP offers a mix of analog synthesizers, flute, piano, choir arrangements, and drums together in what Xenophone International describes as “somewhere on the borderland of alternative pop.”

“lake” is available on ou ou’s Bandcamp and on YouTube. The EP is also on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora, and additional platforms via this official smart link.

A full-length album from ou ou is scheduled for release in autumn 2026.

<a href="https://ouou2.bandcamp.com/album/lake" rel="noopener">lake by ou ou</a>

About ou ou

ou ou is a Gothenburg-based project formed in 2026. “lake” is their debut release, issued through Xenophone International on May 15, 2026. The project is built around Anna Öberg as composer and lyricist, Tilde Mossberg on vocals, Linnéa Mossberg as lyricist, and Charles Storm as producer.

Anna Öberg is a Gothenburg-based synth artist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist. She plays flutes, guitar, piano, synthesizers, and electronics, and has released several solo albums on Xenophone International. Her third solo album, “Varelser inuti”, appeared on the label in November 2020. The single “Mitt sista hopp” followed in April 2023, and her most recent solo album, “SIN”, was also released via Xenophone International. Side-Line has previously covered her work through a 2024 interview and the videos for “Handen eller hjärtat” and “Ich Bin”. Öberg leads the live band Härsk, in which Linnéa Mossberg plays drums.

Tilde Mossberg is a Swedish singer and artist whose work offers a mix of modern pop and electronic music. Linnéa Mossberg is a lyricist and drummer; in addition to her contributions to ou ou, she performs in Anna Öberg’s live band Härsk. Charles Storm from his side has produced Anna Öberg’s solo releases on Xenophone International for several years .

Xenophone International is a Gothenburg-based label operated by Karl Gasleben, known from Twice a Man and for founding the label in the late 1970s. The label has released music by Twice a Man, Lars Falk, Gasleben & Electric friends, Anna Öberg, and The Ändå, among others. “lake” is the label’s first release under the ou ou name. An album is expected later in 2026.

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