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Laibach have shared a new track, ‘#US’, featuring long-time collaborator Marina Mårtensson, alongside a remix of the song by SILVERWINGKILLER. Both versions are taken from ‘Musick : Encore’, the Slovenian industrial group’s companion album to “Musick,” due on Mute Records on 20 November 2026 across vinyl, CD and digital formats.

“#US” follows two tracks already released from the companion album: “This Is The End,” featuring Slovenian singer Kaja Skrbinšek, and a PUNCHBAG remix of “Love Machine” featuring Senidah. Richard X, Fat White Family, The Lincolnshire Poacher and labelmates PUNCHBAG also contribute remixes across the album.

What’s on Laibach’s ‘Musick : Encore’

The CD and digital edition carries 14 tracks: “This Is The End” (feat. Kaja Skrbinšek), “Yom Kippur”, “#US” (feat. Marina Mårtensson), “Tales From The Crypt”, “Faith No More” (feat. Marina Mårtensson & Bojan Cvjetićanin), “Musick” (Unsick Version, feat. Wiyaala), “Resistencia” (feat. Gregor Strasbergar, Richard X remix), “Love Machine” (feat. Senidah, PUNCHBAG remix), “#US” (SILVERWINGKILLER remix), “Modern Talking” (feat. Manca Trampuš), “Fluid Emancipation” (Fat White Family meets Schopenhauer Up Town remix), “Allgorhythm” (feat. Wiyaala, Algorithm remix assisted by iTurk), “Love Machine” (The Lincolnshire Poacher remix) and “Musick” (feat. Wiyaala, Balžalorsky remix). The vinyl edition carries a shorter, 10-track sequence of the album.

<a href="https://laibach.bandcamp.com/album/musick-encore" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Musick : Encore by Laibach</a>

Guests across the album include Manca Trampuš of the Slovenian band Koala Voice on “Modern Talking,” Bojan Cvjetićanin of Joker Out on “Faith No More,” Gregor Strasbergar of MRFY on the Richard X remix of “Resistencia,” and Ghanaian artist Wiyaala on two versions of “Musick.” “Yom Kippur” previously appeared as a standalone single, released in October 2025 featuring the Palestinian Children’s Choir via Nika. Richard X also co-produced several of the album’s tracks.

“Musick : Encore” follows “Musick,” released in 2026 on Mute, also on vinyl, CD and digitally. Laibach describe the pair of albums as a reflection on music-making itself: “perhaps these are the final moments when creating music purely for enjoyment still carries broader significance, before alien, generative intelligence outplays and outperforms us all.”

Laibach are currently touring Europe in support of “Musick,” with dates continuing into 2027.

About Laibach

Laibach formed in 1980 in Trbovlje, a mining town in Slovenia, then part of Yugoslavia. The band’s name is the German-language name for Ljubljana, a deliberate reference to the World War II occupation of Slovenia. In December 1984, Laibach co-founded Neue Slowenische Kunst (NSK) alongside the visual-art collective Irwin and the Scipion Nasice Sisters Theatre, uniting music, art and theatre under a single project. The band released its debut album, “Laibach”, in 1985 through the Slovenian label ŠKUC Ropot.

From 1987 onward, Laibach recorded primarily for Mute Records, releasing “Krst pod Triglavom – Baptism” and “Opus Dei” that year, followed by the covers albums “Let It Be” (1988) and “Sympathy for the Devil” (1988/1990). “Kapital” followed in 1992, then “NATO” in 1994, reworking military and pop songs against the backdrop of the Yugoslav wars, and “Jesus Christ Superstars” in 1996, a reinterpretation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera. “WAT” arrived in 2003, its 23rd anniversary covered by Side-Line, and the national-anthem reworking “Volk” followed in 2006.

Laibach’s catalogue since has included the soundtrack to “Iron Sky” (2012), “Spectre” (2014), “The Sound of Music” (2018), the musical “Wir sind das Volk” (2021/2022) and the symphonic work “Alamut” (2025). The band unveiled the “Musick” video ahead of the album’s release, and the record itself, described by the band as their “most pop outing to date,” followed in 2026. Laibach then announced ‘Musick : Encore’ in September 2026 as a companion piece built from the same sessions. “#US” and its SILVERWINGKILLER remix are the latest tracks shared from that album ahead of its 20 November release.

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