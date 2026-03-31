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The Laibach “Musick” video is out now. “Musick” is the title track from the band’s upcoming album “Musick”, which is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026 via Mute on vinyl, CD, and digital formats.

The title track was co-produced by Richard X and features guest vocals by Wiyaala. The song addresses oversaturation and compulsive listening in a period where music is constantly uploaded, copied, and processed through algorithmic systems. Director Morten Traavik says: “In line with Laibach´s general artistic and philosophical values, we´re aiming for the perfect union of George Orwell and Lady Gaga.”

“Musick” is the first Laibach studio album of original material since “Spectre” was released in 2014. The record includes ten tracks: “Musick”, “Fluid Emancipation”, “Singularity”, “Resistencia”, “Love Machine”, “Luigi Mangione”, “Keep It Reel”, “Yes Maybe No”, “Allgorhythm”, and “Das göttliche Kind”.

Laibach ‘Musick’ 2026 tour dates

18 May – Graz (AT), Orpheum

19 May – Schorndorf (DE), Manufaktur

20 May – Cologne (DE), Essigfabrik

22 May – Aarhus (DK), VoxHall

23 May – Gothenburg (SE), Filmstudion

24 May – Stockholm (SE), Nya Circus

26 May – Helsinki (FI), Savoy Theatre

27 May – Tallinn (EE), Kultuurikeskus

28 May – Riga (LV), Spelet Concert Hall

29 May – Vilnius (LT), Loftas

30 May – Warsaw (PL), Progresja

31 May – Prague (CZ), Palac Akropolis

2 June – Leipzig (DE), Täubchenthal

3 June – Munich (DE), Muffathalle

4 June – Klagenfurt (AT), Burghof

27 June – Maribor (SI), Festival Lent

2 July – Vinkuran/Medulin Riviera (HR), Cave Romane

24 July – Castle (SI), Kolpa Music Festival

25 Sep – Ljubljana (SI), Kino Šiška

26 Sep – Ljubljana (SI), Kino Šiška

29 Sep – London (UK), Islington Assembly Hall

30 Sep – Manchester (UK), Ritz

1 Oct – Southampton (UK), 1865

2 Oct – Canterbury (UK), The Gulbenkian

4 Oct – Gent (BE), Democrazy

6 Oct – Bochum (DE), Zeche

7 Oct – Nijmegen (NL), Doornroosje

8 Oct – Hamburg (DE), Große Freiheit 36

9 Oct – Oslo (NO), Rockefeller Music Hall

11 Oct – Copenhagen (DK), Bremen Teater

13 Oct – Berlin (DE), Huxleys Neue Welt

14 Oct – Dresden (DE), Reithalle

15 Oct – Brno (CZ), Fleda

16 Oct – Zagreb (HR), Boogaloo

About Laibach

Laibach is a Slovenian music and cross-media group founded on June 1, 1980 in Trbovlje. The name is the historic German name for Ljubljana. From the start, the group worked across music, performance, video, graphics, installation, and manifesto, and in 1984 it co-founded the wider NSK (Neue Slowenische Kunst) collective.

Musically the band brings a mix of industrial, avant-garde, martial, neoclassical dark wave, and electronic music.

Their first album appeared in April 1985 under a sleeve without the band name because use of the name Laibach had been banned in Yugoslavia. Mute later signed the group and released “Opus Dei” in 1987. That was followed by “Kapital” in 1992, “NATO” in 1994, and “Jesus Christ Superstars” in 1997.

Laibach returned with “WAT” in 2003 and “Volk” on Mute in 2006. Later releases included “Also Sprach Zarathustra” in 2017, “The Sound of Music” in 2018, and the “Party Songs” EP in 2019, the latter tied to material from the North Korea project documented in “Liberation Day”.

More recent releases include “Wir sind das Volk” in 2022, “Sketches of the Red Districts” and the “Love Is Still Alive” EP in 2023, “Opus Dei (2024 Remaster)” and “Opus Dei Revisited” in 2024, plus “I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Alamut”, and the “Laibach 40” box in 2025.

A first teaser of the new “Musick” album was the pop single “Allgorhythm,” featuring Ghanaian singer Wiyaala on vocals.

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