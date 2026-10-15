Suzi Sabotage sets ‘Sacrifice’ single for 15 October

Suzi Sabotage releases new single “Sacrifice” on 15 October 2026 via Out Of Line Music, a coldwave and synthpunk track about misdirected trauma.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Finnish dark coldwave and synthpunk artist Suzi Sabotage released new single “Sacrifice” on 15 October 2026 through Out Of Line Music.

Built on a 130 BPM drum machine, synths drawing on 1980s electronic music and vocals that alternate between a low, brooding register and a lighter, airier one, “Sacrifice” was written about how unprocessed trauma can turn into anger aimed at people who had no part in causing it. “The lyrics were written about how some people’s trauma shapeshifts into sadism,” Suzi Sabotage says. “They seethe in vengeful rage against the wrongdoers, but end up hurting those who never hurt them, because they often make far easier targets.”

Suzi Sabotage wrote, mixed and mastered “Sacrifice” herself. The single’s cover photo was shot by Sasha Araya.

<a href="https://suzisabotage.bandcamp.com/track/sacrifice-3" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sacrifice by Suzi Sabotage</a>

About Suzi Sabotage

Suzi Sabotage is the solo project of Suzi Nyberg, a singer and songwriter based in Helsinki, Finland. Before going solo, she fronted the Helsinki post-punk band Masquerade and played keyboards in the deathrock outfit Virgin In Veil. Her solo work became public in 2020 with the digital collection “Singles 2020,” half of whose proceeds she donated to Black Lives Matter. Her debut album, “Postmodern Dystopia,” followed on CD in 2021 through the Polish label Bat-Cave Productions.

She signed to the Berlin-based label Out Of Line Music in June 2022 and announced her sophomore album, “Succubus,” the same year, preceded by the single “I Am The Storm.” “Oodi Surulle” introduced a Finnish-language, neofolk-tinged direction later that year, with some tracks built around the kantele, Finland’s national instrument. “Love at First Bite” followed in 2023, the year Suzi Sabotage also featured on Corlyx’s single ‘Kill Cave’.

Her 2021 track “Nazi Goths, Fuck Off” was covered in 2025 by The Cassandra Complex and by Tears For The Dying. The same year brought the Finnish-language single “Suden synty” in June and “She-Demon,” her first international single since then, that November. In 2026 she collaborated with the British post-punk band Ausgang.

Suzi Sabotage is also the creator of the Goths For Palestine project, two fundraiser compilations that have raised more than $13,500 to date, featuring artists including Kælan Mikla, A Place To Bury Strangers, Rubella Ballet, Vision Video and Zanias. She has toured three continents, including South America, a nationwide US run and dates across the UK, France, Italy and Germany. “Sacrifice,” released 15 October 2026 through Out Of Line Music, is her latest single.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com