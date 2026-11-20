Laibach release ‘MUSICK : ENCORE’ on Mute, a companion album to ‘MUSICK’ with unreleased tracks and remixes by Richard X and Fat White Family.

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Slovenian industrial collective Laibach release ‘MUSICK : ENCORE’ today via Mute, following the album’s announcement in September and an October preview single. The album gathers unreleased material from the “MUSICK” sessions alongside new remixes from Fat White Family & DJ Schopenhauer, Richard X, SILVERWINGKILLER, PUNCHBAG and others, extending the pop-leaning direction of Laibach’s 2026 album “MUSICK”.

<a href="https://laibach.bandcamp.com/album/musick-encore" target="_blank" rel="noopener">MUSICK : ENCORE by Laibach</a>

“MUSICK : ENCORE”‘” is released as a 10-track vinyl edition, with four additional tracks exclusive to the CD and digital versions. The guest list spans several scenes: Fat White Family & DJ Schopenhauer remix “Fluid Emancipation”, Kaja Skrbinšek features on “This Is The End”, Senidah lends vocals to “Love Machine” (remixed by PUNCHBAG and separately by The Lincolnshire Poacher), and electropop producer Richard X co-produced several tracks and remixes “Resistencia”. Ghanaian artist Wiyaala features on two versions of “Musick”, Marina Mårtensson returns on “#US” (remixed by SILVERWINGKILLER) and “Faith No More”, and Manca Trampuš of Koala Voice and Bojan Cvjetićanin of Joker Out each guest on new tracks.

“Faith No More”, featuring Marina Mårtensson and Bojan Cvjetićanin, carries the official video embedded above.

Vinyl tracklist:

This Is The End (feat. Kaja Skrbinšek) Yom Kippur US (feat. Marina Mårtensson) Tales From The Crypt Faith No More (feat. Marina Mårtensson & Bojan Cvjetićanin) Musick (feat. Wiyaala) (Balžalorsky remix) Resistencia (feat. Gregor Strasbergar) (Richard X remix) Love Machine (feat. Senidah) (PUNCHBAG remix) Modern Talking (feat. Manca Trampuš) Musick (Unsick Version)

CD and digital tracklist adds four tracks not on the vinyl: “#US” remixed by SILVERWINGKILLER, “Fluid Emancipation” remixed by Fat White Family meets Schopenhauer Up Town, “Allgorhythm” (feat. Wiyaala) in an Algorithm remix assisted by iTurk, and a second “Love Machine” remix by The Lincolnshire Poacher.

Laibach’s “Geburt einer Nation”, from the band’s 1987 album “Opus Dei”, is featured in Grand Theft Auto VI, separately from the new material on “MUSICK : ENCORE”.

Laibach’s live tour continues into 2027, including the following confirmed dates:

30 January – Ljubljana, Slovenia, Cankarjev dom

11 February – Milan, Italy, Magazzini Generali

12 February – Bologna, Italy, Estragon

13 February – Lausanne, Switzerland, Les Docks

14 February – Paris, France, La Machine du Moulin Rouge

16 February – Nancy, France, L’Autre Canal

17 February – Winterthur, Switzerland, Gaswerk Kulturzentrum

18 February – Vienna, Austria, Arena

19 February – Budapest, Hungary, Dürer Kert

21 February – Bucharest, Romania, Quantic Club

23 February – Sofia, Bulgaria, Live Club

24 February – Thessaloniki, Greece, WE SKG

25 February – Athens, Greece, Fuzz Club

26 February – Skopje, North Macedonia, MKC

12 June – Benidorm, Spain, Dark City Fest

7 November – Liberec, Czech Republic, Dom Kultury (Sever Synth Fest)

The Liberec date brings Laibach back to Sever Synth Fest, where the band headlines the festival’s fifth anniversary edition alongside Die Krupps.

About Laibach

Laibach formed in 1980 in Trbovlje, Slovenia, taking its name from the German name for Ljubljana under Habsburg and Nazi occupation. The group became the musical wing of the Neue Slowenische Kunst art collective, built around a confrontational aesthetic that reworks totalitarian imagery, military iconography and mass-culture symbols into statements whose political meaning stays ambiguous. Laibach signed to Mute in the UK during the 1980s and built a catalogue of reinterpretations alongside original material, including the 1987 album “Opus Dei” and its cover of Queen’s “One Vision”.

Across more than four decades, Laibach has continued to reinterpret other artists’ work as a core part of its method, from “Wat” (2003) through recent singles covering Foreigner’s “I Want To Know What Love Is”, Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” and a tribute album of Rammstein covers. The band’s live work has ranged from a 2015 concert in Pyongyang, North Korea, to the large-scale symphonic project “Alamut” with A/Political in 2025.

In 2026, Laibach moved toward a more direct pop sound on the album “MUSICK”, built around high-concept electropop production and features from pop, electronic and underground guests across several countries. “MUSICK : ENCORE” extends that album with its outtakes and remixes, alongside the band’s continuing European tour dates into 2027.

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