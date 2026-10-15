Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

A year after the debut album “Thorns”, the German solo project Mortes returns with its follow-up, ”The Hunt”. The album features 13 tracks, one of which was created in collaboration with labelmates Balduvian Bears.

I do not find the opening track particularly representative of the rest of the album; it makes for a rather lacklustre start. However, the majority of “The Hunt” offers a better sense of the project’s potential. The music falls into the Electro-Wave category. The song structures can sound somewhat repetitive, occasionally enhanced by guitar tones, while the tracks are enveloped in a dark, dreamy atmosphere. The vocals have an ethereal quality that fits perfectly with the overall vibe of “The Hunt”. There are also occasional passages featuring female vocals, adding some welcome diversity.

“The Hunt” may not be an album that leaves a lasting impression, but it certainly contains some good tracks worth discovering. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “Trapped (No Way Out)”:

<a href="https://mortes.bandcamp.com/track/trapped-no-way-out-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Trapped (No Way Out) by Mortes</a>

About Mortes

Mortes is a solo electro-wave project from Germany, on the darkTunes Music Group roster. The project debuted with the album “Thorns” in 2025. “The Hunt”, reviewed here, followed a year later as its second full-length and includes a track made with labelmates Balduvian Bears.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com