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Laibach release “MUSICK : ENCORE” on Mute on 20 November 2026, on vinyl, CD and digitally. The companion piece to this year’s “MUSICK” combines unreleased material from the original album sessions with new remixes from SILVERWINGKILLER, Richard X, The Lincolnshire Poacher and PUNCHBAG.

<a href="https://laibach.bandcamp.com/album/musick-encore" target="_blank" rel="noopener">MUSICK : ENCORE by Laibach</a>

The album leads with two new tracks. “This Is The End” features Slovenian singer Kaja Skrbinšek, while a new version of “Love Machine,” featuring Balkan vocalist Senidah, is remixed by Mute labelmates PUNCHBAG.

Senidah also appears on a second version of “Love Machine,” remixed by UK producer The Lincolnshire Poacher. Electropop producer Richard X co-produced several album tracks and remixes “Resistencia,” which also features MRFY member Gregor Strasbergar. Ghanaian artist Wiyaala, whom Laibach first saw performing in an underground club in Ljubljana, appears on two new versions of “Musick”: the Unsick version and a remix by the band’s own guitarist, Vitja Balžalorsky, credited here as Balžalorsky. Long-time Laibach vocalist Marina Mårtensson features on new track “#US,” which SILVERWINGKILLER also remixes, and on “Faith No More” alongside Joker Out guitarist Bojan Cvjetićanin. Koala Voice frontwoman Manca Trampuš features on new track “Modern Talking.”

The vinyl edition carries a 10-track selection; the CD and digital editions expand to 13 tracks with the additional remixes. The digital and CD tracklist: “This Is The End” (feat. Kaja Skrbinšek), “Yom Kippur,” “#US” (feat. Marina Mårtensson), “Tales From The Crypt,” “Faith No More” (feat. Marina Mårtensson and Bojan Cvjetićanin), “Musick” (feat. Wiyaala) (Unsick version), “Resistencia” (feat. Gregor Strasbergar) (Richard X remix), “Love Machine” (feat. Senidah) (PUNCHBAG remix), “#US” (feat. Marina Mårtensson) (SILVERWINGKILLER remix), “Modern Talking” (feat. Manca Trampuš), “Allgorhythm” (feat. Wiyaala) (Algorithm remix, assisted by iTurk), “Love Machine” (feat. Senidah) (The Lincolnshire Poacher remix) and “Musick” (feat. Wiyaala) (Balžalorsky remix).

“Yom Kippur” previously appeared as a standalone single featuring the Palestinian Children’s Choir, released in October 2025.

On the new material, Laibach state: “Perhaps these are the final moments when creating music purely for enjoyment still carries broader significance – before alien, generative intelligence outplays and outperforms us all. So, we seized the moment.”

Laibach tour dates for 2026

Laibach continue the “MUSICK” tour through the autumn with UK and European dates, including a show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on 29 September:

25 September – Ljubljana (SI), Kino Šiška

26 September – Ljubljana (SI), Kino Šiška

29 September – London (UK), Islington Assembly Hall

30 September – Manchester (UK), Ritz

1 October – Southampton (UK), 1865

2 October – Canterbury (UK), The Gulbenkian

4 October – Gent (BE), Democrazy

6 October – Bochum (DE), Zeche

7 October – Nijmegen (NL), Doornroosje

8 October – Hamburg (DE), Große Freiheit 36

9 October – Oslo (NO), Rockefeller Music Hall

11 October – Copenhagen (DK), Bremen Teater

13 October – Berlin (DE), Huxleys Neue Welt

14 October – Dresden (DE), Reithalle

15 October – Brno (CZ), Fleda

16 October – Zagreb (HR), Boogaloo

Further European dates are scheduled into 2027, including Milan, Bologna, Lausanne, Paris, Nancy, Winterthur, Vienna, Budapest, Bucharest, Thessaloniki, Athens and Benidorm.

About Laibach

Laibach formed in 1980 in the mining town of Trbovlje, Slovenia, evolving out of Dejan Knez’s earlier band Salto Mortale. The group co-founded the Neue Slowenische Kunst art collective with the IRWIN and Scipion Nasice Sisters Theatre groups in 1984. Their name was officially banned in Yugoslavia in 1983 after a controversial television appearance, a ban lifted in 1985 following the release of their second album, “Nova Akropola,” on Cherry Red Records. Laibach signed to Mute Records for their 1987 album “Opus Dei,” which paired subversive cover versions of Opus’s “Live Is Life” and Queen’s “One Vision” with original material, and went on to release “Let It Be” (1988), “Kapital” (1992) and “NATO” (1994), the latter reworking “The Final Countdown” and other pop and military anthems.

The band’s best-known lineup – Milan Fras on vocals, Dejan Knez, Ervin Markošek and Ivan “Jani” Novak – carried Laibach through the 1990s and 2000s, spanning albums including “Jesus Christ Superstars” (1996), “WAT” (2003) and “Volk” (2006). Knez left the group in 2003. More recent studio work includes “Spectre” (2014), “Also Sprach Zarathustra” (2017), “The Sound of Music” (2018), “Wir sind das Volk (ein Musical aus Deutschland)” (2022) and the symphonic work “Alamut” (2022), alongside “Sketches from the Red District” and the “Love Is Still Alive” EP, both from 2023. Milan Fras remains lead vocalist, joined by Ivan “Jani” Novak, longtime vocalist and guitarist Marina Mårtensson and guitarist Vitja Balžalorsky.

Recent singles have included covers of “Strange Fruit,” “White Christmas” and Bijelo Dugme’s “Top,” released as “Die Kanone” with Goran Bregović in 2025, plus the “Yom Kippur” single that October. Laibach unveiled “Musick” ahead of its 2026 release on Mute, the group’s most pop-leaning album to date. “MUSICK : ENCORE” extends that record with new songs and remixes, arriving 20 November 2026.

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